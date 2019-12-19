Queen Elizabeth II Shows Love For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Amid All Troubles

The Queen of England is responsible for a lot of things. She does not only plan large balls to honor the dignitaries or wear expensive clothes and jewelry. The job requires more from her than just that.

Being the Queen can be very delicate, and someone who does not have the focus or the patience may not be able to survive the challenges that the job comes with.

For several decades now, Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of the British monarchy. During her time, several events have happened, each one more unique than the last.

Every year, during the Christmas Holidays, people look forward to the Queen's big speech on Christmas Day. This is when she carefully puts together all the important things and honors all the important people.

The Christmas Message

The Queen is 93 years old, but she remains to be quick and focused. Despite the challenges that come with old age, the Queen remains to be on top of everything.

This year's Christmas message would be extra special. Despite the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be joining the royal celebration this year, the Queen is honoring them for their contribution to the royal family.

During the holidays, the members of the royal family gather together to reflect on the year that has been. They also take this time to spend quality time together. However, this year, the absence of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie, will be notable. The royal couple has decided to spend the Holidays with Meghan's mother in the US.

Since their engagement in 2017, both Harry and Meghan have found themselves involved in a lot of controversies. And yet despite everything that has happened, a source (per Yahoo!) said that the Queen will be honoring Harry and Meghan during her Christmas speech.

According to insider sources, this Christmas speech is extra special because the head of the monarchy will be writing it herself. Unlike the others that have been written for her, this one will all be by the Queen herself.

The insider source added that the Queen intends to highlight the birth of Prince Archie, the first child of Harry and Meghan. This detail was confirmed by The Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan's Relationship With The Queen

When the couple announced that they were taking six weeks off from their royal duties to spend some quality family time together, many wondered what the Queen thought of it. After all, one of the remarkable events that happened this year was the revelation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their documentary entitled, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey."

During the candid interview for the documentary, Prince Harry revealed that he was not in good terms with his brother, Prince William. And although he did not confirm it, the Duke of Cambridge remarked that having a misunderstanding with his brother was quite normal for a family.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, revealed a lot about her struggles to adjust to royal life. She said that the British tabloids made her adjustment even more difficult.

With that and all the other events that happened this year, the Queen will definitely be happy to read out her Christmas message of peace to everyone. She wpuld also be glad to put 2019 behind and move forward to a more positive 2020.

The Queen has been through a lot, but her only goal is to improve the unity and love within the royal household.

