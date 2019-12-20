Calmer and Happier 2020: 5 Books to Read From Amazon For a New You

Let 2020 be the year to find yourself again and love your flaws with these best-selling books from Amazon!

2019 might have been a tough year -- one full of ups and downs. However, seeking for something that can help you achieve a happier life in the incoming new year should not be as hard as it always seems to be. Some people grab their phones and contact their loved ones, others just enjoy their own company.

Nonetheless, we can suggest something for your bookshelf to serve as your light and guide this 2020.

Becoming

Author: Michelle Obama

Be inspired by Michelle Obama's memoir entitled "Becoming." The book shares exclusive photographs of the former first lady along with the stories from her childhood until the time she grew up to become the stronger and tougher woman she is now.



The book, however, does not only tackle her happy moments but also her pains and miseries in life. Every story will surely help you cope up and inspire you that you are not just A woman -- but you are THE woman.



The way Michelle told her story through her book is just extraordinary that you will be breathless as you flip the pages.

Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies about Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be

Author: Rachel Hollis

Rachel Hollis' first-ever nonfiction book will help you look at the positive side of every lie you have faced in this lifetime.

Each page discusses different "deep topics" that will push you more to do whatever it takes to strengthen your being. This book can also bring back your past and make you realize the things you dreamed of before, but you have now. Let this book be your life coach.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life

Author: Mark Manson

"The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life" -- we are sure that this sounds familiar to you.

Since its first release in 2016, Mark Manson was able to keep this book on the best-selling list by delivering the things people always want to hear, including the things that people should not even care about. This book will make you laugh and learn at the same time, and we are sure that you will see yourself in the author's shoes in every word inside of it.

Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing the Mindful Art of Not Giving a Sh*t (Zen as F*ck Journals)

Author: Monica Sweeney

Peace and love are just a step closer once you add "Zen as F*ck" on your list!

This book includes meditation guides -- but the badass version of it. Surely, you have gone through a catastrophic life these past few years, and "Zen as F*ck" can be your guru to make yourself stronger as you walk towards serenity in life.

This also serves as your journal so you can learn from your own experience and just kick them out again from your life once again.

You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life

Author: Jen Sincero

Push yourself to get what you really deserve by allowing Jen Sincero to coach you with this piece-of-art!

"You Are A Badass" contains 27 chapters full of hilarious but refreshing stories to guide you in creating the life you will love. Hone yourself better as this how-to book will also push you to stop procrastinating and do the job already.

Make sure to add these to your top priorities next year!

READ MORE: 5 Amazing Gifts for Harry Potter Fans This Holiday From Amazon

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles