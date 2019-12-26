7 Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Vacation Destinationsion

Have you ever wanted to experience a taste of the life of the rich and famous? An excellent way to start is by experiencing the luxury and relaxation that your favorite celebs enjoy when they're on vacation.

In this article, we'll talk about seven of the most beautiful, luxurious, and popular A-List vacation destinations. After reading about these places, you'll be on your way to the airport with your bags packed!

The Amalfi Coast - Italy

The Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. It's known for skyrocketing hills and colorful pastel houses that make up this old fishing village.

In this region by Sicily, you will find fancy villages with docks designed especially for mega-yachts. You'll find these streets are filled with gourmet restaurants and stores from the world's top fashion designers.

Marina Piccola is a favorite of celebrities among the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, who is frequently found dropping anchor here. According to Greek Mythology, this is where the Sirens seduces Ulysses.

Usually, while they're at it, celebs will venture to regions like Tuscany to experience the best food and wine that the boot has to offer.

St. Barts - Caribbean

St. Barts is a Glamorous Caribbean Island that boasts an A-lister nightlife and the best sunbathing at St. Jean Beach. You might even run into Jay-Z and Queen Bey, who dock, Gustavia, their yacht at the crystal explicit port.

Even if they want to stay on land, visitors who can afford the price-tag can check out a vast choice of some luxuriously designed vacation bungalows.

This island is a little slice of France in the Caribbean, and in the peak season, you'll see celebs and locals driving around in tiny golf-cart vehicles called Mini Mokes.

St. Barts is a favorite because it's home to twenty-two white-sand beaches, prestigious designer shops, and excellent restaurants.

Turtle Island - Fiji

The incredible thing about Fiji is that the nation is made up of over three hundred islands, many of which are completely secluded. Turtle Island is a private, remote resort that is surrounded by nothing but clear turquoise seas and bright white sand.

Staying here is something out of a dream. It's a little slice of heaven. There are nearly 100 staffers to cater to a max of the islands twenty-eight guests who stay can stay here at a time. Jessica Simpson and Britney Spears had their honeymoons here.

The Hamptons - New York

At the top of Long Island is this glamorous beach getaway known for its exuberant vacation-home architecture. It's proximity to NYC makes it a spot where celebrities like Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Jerry Seinfeld, and Scarlett Johansson frequent.

Restaurants like Jean-Georges and Nick & Toni's are famous for a celebrity customer-base. Many celebs own homes here to flee the humid NYC summer.

Cabo San Lucas - Mexico

Cabo is like Los Angeles's version of the Hamptons, with a little added spice. This top celeb destination is only a two-hour flight from LAX and is a favorite for Hollywood A-listers like Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Aniston.

Cabo has three-hundred days of sunshine, is extremely accessible, and has a vibrant nightlife.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is a favorite for the Kardashians and our favorite, Jimmy Buffet. It's located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and is famous for over-the-water luxury bungalows. It's an ideal tourist destination for celebs who value privacy and adventure.

Maldives

The last but certainly not least. This island favorite is located over the Indian Ocean and has been a popular celebrity vacation destination for years. Anyone who visits here can enjoy some incredible experiences like diving with whale sharks.

Vacationers will enjoy paradise and the rich Maldivian food and culture.

Conclusion

There you have it - the most swoon-worthy celebrity vacation destinations. If you're looking to rub elbows with the top of society, then pack your bags and buy that ticket and enjoy some of the most luxurious locations in the world.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles