[WATCH] Meghan Markle Delivers Emotional Anti-Racism Speech in Resurfaced 2012 Video

Meghan Markle has not met Prince Harry at the time the video was made but she definitely knew what she wanted, even back then. She spoke of hope and acceptance and a more "accepting" world for her future children.

Stand Against Racism

In a recently resurfaced video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen discussing her biracial heritage. The video was shot in February 2012 and yet it seems to speak even of the situation today. In a candid interview, Meghan spoke of her wish that the world would be a friendlier place for everyone, particularly for biracial people like her.

The video was filmed as part of the campaign "I Won't Stand For..." by a US charity group called "Erase The Hate." Some videos featured other stars, including Meghan Markle and her "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams. They were all asking that prejudice be stopped.

The former actress, 38, was born to a caucasian father, Thomas Markle, and African American mother, Doria Ragland. In the video, Meghan spoke of how she experienced racial slurs herself. She even spoke of how she heard her mother being referred to by the n-word.

Meghan, who now shares a one-year old boy Prince Archie with husband Prince Harry, knows how important it is to raise kids in an accepting community. Perhaps the Duchess of Sussex wishes for the same thing now more than ever.

Proud To Be Biracial

Wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan "I won't stand for racism," emblazoned in front, the former "Suits" actress said that she is proud of her heritage on both sides. She confidently said that she is proud of where she came from and where she is coming from.

However, Markle also emphasized that she remains hopeful that by the time she has children, she hopes that people would become more open-minded.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke of how the world is changing and that people should be more prepared to live in mixed communities. The stand against racism, even when it was back in 2012, continues to be relevant at this time. When the world is breaking boundaries, it is only a must that people learn to be more accepting, too.

Not only will it make the world more beautiful, but it will make it even more interesting.

When Meghan spoke about her own experiences in the video, she felt that the campaign had become a bit personal for her. Recalling her own experiences, Meghan opened up about how people often wondered what she's mixed with, but they know she is biracial. She also said that all her life, she has been more like a fly on the wall.

Meghan admitted that most of the racial slurs she has heard had gotten to her. It has hit her in a way that made her stronger. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that some people do not look at her and see her as biracial or a black woman. However, she felt that if they knew what she was mixed with, they would start to treat her differently.

Meghan stressed, however, that while her mixed race may have created a grey area around her idea of self, having one foot on each side of the fence has made her embrace the difference. She said that she is proud of where she came from because it has made her a strong, independent, mixed-race woman.

