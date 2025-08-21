Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. The split was finalized in January. In the year since, she has stayed busy with music and film.

The 56-year-old star spent the summer on her "Up All Night" Tour, playing shows across Europe before wrapping in Sardinia on Aug. 12. She has also been promoting new projects while preparing for the release of her first movie musical.

A source told PEOPLE, "She's been having the time of her life this summer," adding that the tour gave her the chance to "connect with fans all over the world."

The tour arrives in Las Vegas at the end of December, where Lopez will headline a residency at Caesars Palace through Jan. 3. Additional dates are scheduled for March 2026.

Film projects have also filled Lopez's schedule.

In January, she premiered "Kiss of the Spider Woman" at Sundance, calling the experience "waiting for this moment my whole life." The musical, her first, will debut in theaters Oct. 10. She also appeared earlier this year at Variety's Creative Impact Awards, where she was honored with the Legend and Groundbreakers award for her work on "Unstoppable" and her wider career.

New Projects Ahead

Lopez is set to star in Netflix's romantic comedy "Office Romance" alongside Brett Goldstein, with Ol Parker directing. She has also signed on to lead and produce "The Last Mrs. Parrish," an adaptation of Liv Constantine's best-selling novel, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez is "very happy and just grateful for her life," noting the difference from the period when she filmed "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York while going through a difficult time with Affleck.

Lopez, who is mom to 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, remains active across music, film, and television as she enters the next phase of her career.