Denise Richards grew visibly emotional in an Instagram video as she addressed her split from husband Aaron Phypers and thanked fans for their support amid a "sh***y" summer.

The actress, whose voice wavered at times, admitted she was still in disbelief over going through her second divorce. Her expression faltered as she said that there were circumstances related to the divorce she could not yet discuss, but promised to share the full story "when the time is right".

Richards's announcement came more than a month after Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences after six years of marriage. In court documents, Richards also obtained a temporary restraining order against Phypers, accusing him of domestic abuse, a claim he has publicly denied.

His attorney issued a statement shortly after the restraining order, calling the allegations "completely false and deeply hurtful" and insisting that he had never physically or emotionally abused Richards.

In her video, the 54-year-old actress expressed gratitude for the outpouring of kindness she has received, while wiping away tears. She reassured followers that she was focusing on her three daughters: Sami and Lola Sheen from her marriage to Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, whom she adopted, and added that she was taking time to recover after recent reconstructive surgery. Although she did not elaborate on the procedure, Richards noted she planned to discuss it in detail in the future when the moment felt less serious.

Richards and Phypers originally got married in a small Malibu ceremony in September 2018. Throughout their marriage, the couple appeared together on Richards's Bravo reality series, "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things." The show chronicled their blended family life, but tensions mounted behind the scenes. Phypers listed July 4 as the date of separation in his filing, and legal battles over property.

Despite the situation, Richards maintained that she hoped to speak about the full scope of her experience once legal matters conclude. In closing her video message, she asked for continued patience and support. "I promise I'll share everything when I can," she said, offering a tentative smile. "Thank you for sticking with me." The post ended with Richards blowing a kiss to the camera.