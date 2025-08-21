Veteran municipal judge and social media sensation Frank Caprio died on August 20, 2025, at the age of 88 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His family announced that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, following complications from the disease that he publicly announced in late 2023.

Born on November 24, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio began his legal career after graduating from Providence College and Suffolk University Law School. He served on the Providence City Council from 1962 to 1968 before being appointed to the Providence Municipal Court in 1985, where he became chief judge and presided until his retirement in 2023.

Caprio first reached a national audience through "Caught in Providence," a local-access television program that was picked up for national syndication in 2018 by Debmar-Mercury. The show's simple format, real cases involving minor traffic and municipal violations, captured the judge's warmhearted rulings and sense of humor. Clips from the series have since racked up billions of views on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

In November 2023, Caprio revealed his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in a video plea for prayers. He underwent six months of chemotherapy and five cycles of radiation, finishing his final treatment in May 2024 at the Miami Cancer Institute, where he rang the bell of healing amid cheers from medical staff and friends.

Colleagues and public figures quickly paid tribute to the judge's legacy of compassion. Producer Marcus Bernstein described Caprio's ability to blend mercy and practical justice as "the heart of 'Caught in Providence.'" Rhode Island Senate leaders echoed that sentiment, mourning the loss of a man who "truly saw the humanity in everyone" and whose "compassion inspired countless acts of kindness across the world."

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce Caprio; their five children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family members have asked that his memory be honored by carrying forward his belief in the goodness of others and by extending compassion in everyday encounters.

Caprio's impact reached far beyond his courtroom. Through televised clips and heartfelt videos, he reminded viewers that justice need not forsake mercy, and that a simple act of kindness can change a life. His passing leaves behind a legacy of warmth, humility, and unwavering belief in the power of compassion.