Prince Charles Sparks Massive Concern About Prince Philip With This!

​Prince Charles added more reason to worry after he commented on his father Prince Philip's health status.

Prince Philip was brought to a hospital in London and got admitted for four days for "a precautionary measure and observation." This came after the news about the Duke of Edinburgh hurting due to a bad fall and experiencing poor health right after he had a "flu-like" disease.

The Duke of Edinburgh returned to Sandringham before Christmas Eve, but the real status of his health became the talk of the town as soon as his son, Prince Charles, commented something off about him.

Prince Charles Said What?!

The Royal palace confirmed the admission of the 98-year-old Prince Philip due to his "pre-existing" condition to King Edward VII Hospital in London. But his shape appeared to be worse in Prince Charles' eyes.

During his visit to South Yorkshire, the heir to the throne stated that his father "was being looked after very well in hospital" days before the discharge of the duke.

"At the moment that's​​ all we know, when you get to that age things don't work so well," Prince Charles went on.

The Royal Palace's Communications unit quickly clarified that Prince Philip's admission was just a precautionary measure and not an emergency case.

To recall, Prince Philip's cracked rib came into the limelight during the Sussexes' wedding day. Since then, he has battled with the issue. According to the royal sources, Prince Philip sustained the injury after falling in the bath, days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

Prince Philip reportedly got it shortly after he underwent hip replacement surgery.

"The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe. But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid," a royal source divulged that time.

Out of concern following Prince Charles' statements, royal watchers took to twitter and questioned them about the truth, making the situation even worse. Some wrote their prayers while the others asked the Royal Family about what was going on.

However, the monarchy's statement stood firm and stated again that Prince Philip's admission was out of their family doctor's advice, and it was nothing to be worried about.

This news came as the extended royal family attended the traditional intimate Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace last week.

Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Philip's health condition may truly be declining, but it did not stop him from keeping the royal family's long-existing tradition.

The Duke chose to get up from the hospital bed before thanking and shaking the hands of the medical staff who took care of him during his four-day stay.

Prince Philip went back to Sandringham and kept the Royal Family's tradition of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve.

Traditionally, the Duke of Edinburgh -- together with Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal Family -- congregate for their exchanging of presents in the White Drawing Room at the Sandringham House.

Despite retiring from his public life in 2017, Prince Philip still keeps his duties as a father of the monarchy, most especially on Christmas day.

