LOOK! Miley Cyrus Reacts to Reaching Divorce Settlement With Liam Hemsworth

One of Hollywood's couples is finally ready to put their romance behind them.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally reached an agreement on the terms of their divorce settlement, according to a report by TMZ.

The documents were filed on Tuesday by Cyrus' attorney Judith R. Forman, officially declaring that the estranged pair have officially reached an agreement.

The singer-actress is reportedly happy to be moving forward.

A source told People Magazine, "Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on."

Another source told E! News, "It's a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them."

The source added that the former couple's divorce was not complicated because of their prenup, saying: "It was all handled by attorneys. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married that was helpful."

Both are reported "very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out." They are also said to be "happy to close this chapter of their lives."

This news came days after the former couple would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Us Weekly confirmed last summer that they have split after seven months of marriage.

On Aug. 10, 2019, Cyrus' representative said that the two "Last Song" co-stars have decided what's best for them while "focusing on themselves and careers" moving forward.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," Cyrus' rep added.

Then on August 21, "The Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce.

Cyrus previously opened up about her "modern" marriage with her ex-husband.

Speaking to Elle last August Miley said she made a "partner decision" in marrying Liam. She highlighted that she felt Hemsworth is the person who has her "back the most." She added, "I don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that world."

Miley also stated that her relationship with Liam was "unique" and added that though she may be in a "hetero relationship," she is still "very sexually attracted to women."

Cyrus and Hemsworth said their "I dos" last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in the "Hannah Montana" star's Tennessee home.

At that time, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that California's Woolsey wildfires -- which burned down their Malibu home -- is what made them love each other.

At that time, Liam took care of the animals and helped others during the fire, which sealed the deal.

"Their love exploded after that. They are a perfect match," the source said.

On December 24, 2018, they sparked wedding speculation when photos of them surfaced cutting a cake in front of balloons that read, "Mr. and Mrs."

A couple of days later, the singer confirmed they tied the knot by sharing a couple of black and white photos wearing formal attire. She captioned the series of Instagram photos, "10 years later ... "

In another caption, the Disney Channel alumni said, "This is probably out one-millionth kiss ..." and another caption alongside the third picture, "12.23.18."

Hemsworth is currently seeing model Gabriella Brooks while Cyrus is dating singer Cody Simpson.

