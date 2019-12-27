Did The Queen Just Snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas Photos?

Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas Day speech is something many look forward to.

The Queen acknowledged that this year has been "quite bumpy" for the royal family. Her message came after a year of political debate over Brexit and a number of personal events that affected the entire family.

Aside from her speech, watchers are also excited to see the pictures displayed on her desk.

There were framed photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, which was also used for the couple's Christmas card; Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles; Prince Philip; and a black-and-white photo of the Queen's father, King George VI (it was a photo captured during the time he sent a message of hope and reassurance to the British people in the 1944 war).

However, royal watchers noticed something notably absent photos on the Queen's desk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photo, as well as Prince Andrew's.

Last year, the Queen had two photos of the Sussezes. One is an official wedding portrait while the other is a family picture of them celebrating Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Since Archie Harrison, the Sussex's baby, was born, it was expected that the Queen would include the family's photo. However, 2019 was such a challenging year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Sussex Issue

Some criticized HArry and Meghan for their lavish getaway and the environmental costs it came with it when they jetted off to Ibiza and Nice for Markle's 38th birthday.

In September, the couple traveled to Africa with their son for their official Royal Tour. Prince Harry was excited to introduce his family to his "second home" in South Africa.

Things kicked off in a high note, but with rare interviews and positive press and touching appearances, they ended the tour on a sour note announcing they plan to sue British tabloids.

It came after the Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more published a private, handwritten letter that Meghan wrote to her estranged father. The legal documents show that Meghan was refuting "untrue and offensive" tabloid stories surrounding the letter.

But their documentary was the tip of the iceberg.

The couple got candid and vulnerable on a variety of topics, including treatment from the press to a rift between themselves and their brother-and-sister in-laws. It shocked viewers and the royal family alike, as a tearful Meghan Marker told the interviewer that she was not okay.

Oh No, Andrew!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's issues are not that significant anymore if you look at the bigger issue, including Prince Andrew's links with convicted sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. There were allegations against him of sexual abuse as well.

After his disastrous BBC interview, Queen Elizabeth II ordered her son to step back from public life for the foreseeable future. The decision was also backed up by his older brother Prince Charles. Later on, Prince Andrew was summoned by his father to Sandringham to reinforce the move.

Former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter told The Sun that the three's absent photos were "a very clear omission."

"I am surprised, but whether there is a clear message being sent out, I don't know."

However, other royal commentators believe that the photos displayed this year in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room may have been chosen to represent the direct line of succession.

