Travis Scott's New Song Is About Ex GF Kylie Jenner -- Here's the Proof!

Before 2019 ends, Travis Scott released his much-awaited album, "Jackboys."

When the album dropped on December 27th, fans immediately listened to it, and of course, social media went wild when they heard the seventh song.

Scott tweeted on Christmas to announce his album "WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS. JACKBOYS. PACKS THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT!!!! UNBUCKLE YOUR SEATBELTS."



"Gatti" is the seventh and last song on the compilation. It is also the most controversial. Many people believe that the lyrics have subtle references to the rapper's breakup with cosmetics mogul, Kylie Jenner.

The song lasts for three minutes and one second and is reportedly providing a clearer picture as to why the two separated.

The Kylie Jenner Easter egg goes something like this, "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate / I took a chance, it's a lot to take / She need a chunk, not a piece."

Theorists believe the rap is referring to the former couple's different lifestyles, with the reality star all about creating a family while the rapper is focused more on his career.

This was the rumored cause why they called it quits. Whether Travis was trying to make this point or not, he does have an extremely different lifestyle from his ex.

An insider told HollywoodLife in October: "Travis was getting antsy not going out more that Stormi, their 22-month-old daughter, is older and he wanted to live the life he has afforded and be out and about more."

"Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family."

Another source told E! News when news about their breakup surfaced that the youngest Jenner wants a traditional family life because she has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and also wanted the same.

"She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different."

It was also even reported that Jenner wanted her then-beau to be "more dedicated to the family" because reportedly, she was ready to take the next step in their relationship with marriage and more kids.

Unfortunately, Travis Scott was not on the same page.

He was always on the road throughout much of his relationship with Jenner, his "Astroworld - Wish You Were Here" Tour ran between November 2018 until July 2019 while the mother-of-one is running her Kylie Cosmetics empire in Los Angeles.

The same source said that it was hard for Scott to be coming home every night to be with the family and put Stormi to bed because it was not where he is in his life.

And because of that, Kylie felt insecure and anxious.

Despite their breakup, Jenner remains to be supportive of his co-parent. In fact, she immediately took to her Instagram Story to share a swipe-up link to the album and wrote in all caps caption, "STORMIS DAD."

Last month, it was also reported that Jenner flew to Houston with Stormi for his "Astroworld Festival."

Scott was also invited in the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve party this year.

