Sharon Stone Blocked From Dating App Because Users Thought It Was Fake!

In this world full of imitation, brand knocks off, and fake people, it is clearly understandable why some are having trust issues and thinking that just about anything is either unreal or too-good-to-be-true.

Even on dating apps, people are expected to put their best foot forward and just reveal all the glamorous things about themselves. It is why Bumble dating app users are quick to react when they saw a newly created account that is supposed to be from a renowned Holywood actress.

In her Twitter account, Golden Globe-winning actress Sharon Stone revealed that she was kicked out of the said dating site after other users reported her account. The 61-year-old actress expressed disbelief and gave Bumble a heads up about the incident.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic), and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!" Sharon wrote.

"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the Hive," she added.



Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey

Don’t shut me out of the hive I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account.Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!Hey @bumble , is being me exclusionary ? ‍️Don’t shut me out of the hive — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

The "Basic Instinct" star also uploaded a screen capture of the notification she received after Bumble blocked her account. The notice said that several users reported her profile for being a fake one.

Bumble is a location-based dating application that aims to build a communication line between two parties. It also promotes women empowerment, as the ladies are the only one allowed to make the first move when they found a male match.

After Stone's tweet went viral, Bumble's editorial director Claire O'Connor replied to the actress and confirmed that they found and already reinstated her account.

"AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey," O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Bumble representative told CNN that they are honored to have the award-winning actress on the Hive.

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey. — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

"Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified," the Bumble representative added.

Bumble's official Twitter account also responded to Stone's viral tweet, saying they will make sure her profile will never be blocked again. The dating app also encourages other users to find time in verifying their accounts.

There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

Stone has had two marriages: first in 1984 with producer Michael Greenburg which ended after three years, and the second was in 1998 with journalist Phil Bronstein. Stone only lasted as Mrs. Bronstein after six years when their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Sharon Stone is not the first Holywood A-lister to join such dating apps. Earlier this week, fans were taken by surprise after a source revealed that Channing Tatum is has joined a dating app after breaking up with singer, Jesse J.

The "Magic Mike" actor has created an account on the private and membership-based dating app called Raya. Sources revealed to have found his profile, which has an interesting description and background music.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Reveals Real Health Status After Suffering Deadly Infection

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles