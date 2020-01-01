Kanye West Supports T.I's 'Virgin Testing' of Daughter-- 'God Approves!'

Rapper T.I. finally found an ally, as Kanye West approved his annual virgin testing for his daughter.

Midway this year, T.I. appeared on a now-deleted episode of "Ladies Like Us" podcast where he was asked by the hosts, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, about the ways he uses to talk to his daughter, Deyjah Harris, about sex.

The controversial entertainer publicized that he has been monitoring the sex life of his daughter by accompanying her to a gynecologist. The visits are being done annually and T.I. always pushes the doctor to check his daughter's hymen to guarantee that Deyjah is still a virgin.

The rapper said that he continuously puts a note about seeing a gynecologist right after her daughter attended a party and makes sure that he sees the results.

T.I.'s Reason Not Acceptable?

T.I. received backlash after the revelation and found no ally to defend his stand.

When he appeared with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show, he took the chance to apologize to her daughter but not to the patrons who "misconstrued" and "sensationalized" everything he said.

Throughout the interview, the 39-year-old hip-hop artist switched from being sorry to defending himself.

T.I. made it clear on the first part of the conversation that people misunderstood his actions, and that he just did all of those as part of his strict and "reasonable" parenting for Deyjah.

"I never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption; that is a falsity. I never said it was being done present-day as an 18-year-old. I never said that her mother wasn't present," the "Live Your Life" rapper clarified.

The rapper continued to clear his name when he said that he tends to "embellish and exaggerate" whenever people try to ask him how he does the parenting on his kids.

According to him, they took everything "extremely literal" and it caused the bone of contention to burn fiercely until today.

Despite the negative responses he heard, T.I. assured himself that there is nothing wrong being that kind of father to Deyjah. He added that people saw him differently once they get to know how he has been as a person and as a father now.

God-Approved means Kanye-Approved?

Months after the issue seemed to be out of the headlines, Kanye West supported his co-rapper's decision to test Deyjah's sexual status.

He came up on stage at LA's Skid row where he celebrated the first anniversary of his Sunday services and preached at LA's Union Rescue Mission, a group that opened their doors for those in need and for the people who seek for spiritual guidance.

Per TMZ reports, the rapper started to defend T.I and said that his parenting way is "God-approved."

Kanye stated, "They tryna play T.I., but he's talking about something that's God-approved."

However, the audience appeared unimpressed as they remained silent throughout his talk.

Kanye added that he saw a "strong compelling vision" with the homeless problem and he insisted that T.I's way could be a worldwide solution to respond to the aforementioned growing issue.

What made his preach a total flop was when he mentioned about Elon Musk and how Sunday Service offers "an alternative to opioids" and "an alternative to pornography" -- at least for them.

Whatever the rappers have in their minds, they cannot take away the fact that even Deyjah, herself, did not approve the process of testing her virginity.

