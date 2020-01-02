REPORT: 'Captain America' Actress Charged of Mother's Murder in Kansas

Actress and producer Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a small role in the movie "Captain America: The First Avenger," has been charged for her own mother's murder.

he police have filed a murder case against Fitzgerald after she allegedly stabbed her own mother to death in their home in Kansas City.

The Crime

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. The "Kansas City Star" and multiple other local TV stations have reported her arrest in Olathe.

She was immediately charged with second-degree murder and jailed at a $500,000 bond. It was not clear, though, if she had an attorney present with her to make statements on her behalf during the arrest.

According to USA Today, the Olathe Police Department did not immediately respond for comments about the crime. It took a while before a spokesperson from Olathe police station was able to return the call concerning the incident.

Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald, 68, was found dead in her home in Olathe on December 20, 2019. Her daughter, Mollie Fitzgerald, was accused of her death. She was booked in Johnson County Jail. According to the country jail records, she is due to face the court on Thursday.

Patricia was in the process of moving back to Kansas City after living for decades in Houston with her brother, Gary Hunziker. Patricia's brother also revealed a few other details surrounding his sister's death, admitting that they were shocked when they knew what had happened.

"It was not the circumstances of her death, but the loss of a sister that mattered," Hunziker said.

The family of Patricia Fitzgerald is awaiting the trial that will involve one of their own, too. Although the trial has not been made yet, the family remains hopeful that the truth will set everyone free. Whatever the courts find, they are mourning the death of a loved one.

Who Is Mollie Fitzgerald?

Mollie played the role of Stark's Girl in the movie "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011. Although this was not a major role in the film, Mollie -- according to her "IMDb" page -- has gained more credits as a director and a producer than as an actress.

She has worked mostly on low-cost films such as "The Creeps" in 2017, for which she was both producer and director. For the "Captain America" film, she has also worked as an assistant to Joe Johnston, the director.

According to the "Box Office Mojo," the film that starred Chris Evans has earned $176.6 million in gross sales in the US alone. Worldwide, the movie has earned $370 million.

"Being part of the production of 'Captain America' can be considered as one of the best experiences of my life," Mollie Fitzgerald said during an interview with a comic book published back in 2011.

Did Mollie Fitzgerald kill her own mother? Was she the one who did it? Everything is not in the hands of the court officials.

