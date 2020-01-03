Marvel Cinematic Universe is the home of powerful superheroes, but president Kevin Feige named a rather surprising character as the strongest of them all.

Marvel Studios recently marked the beginning of MCU Phase 4 with the first official trailer of "Black Widow," a standalone movie that will focus on Natasha Romanoff's past life. However, MCU fans seem to be not over yet with the past phases.

Strongest Hero

"Who is the strongest Marvel hero?"

During the Marvel Studios President's panel talk at the New York Film Academy, a curious fan asked Feige that question to resolve a long-standing debate among fans of the film franchise.

The said fan initially let Kevin choose from the characters who made appearances until "Avengers: Endgame" before adding "Spider-Man: Far from Home" since it was the most recent MCU movie at that time.

Despite adding an option, the 46-year-old film producer appeared to be so sure of his first and only answer, which is surprisingly not one of the guys.

"Well, I think it's interesting if you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos," Kevin started before pointing out that it was the first time he had seen Thanos that terrified. "And if he hadn't said decimate my entire team to get her off of me, I think she would've done it."

The fan who asked the question turned out to be a fan of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and blurted "Told you guys! I've been saying that!" to the audience.

Moreover, the spectators agreed with Feifge's choice that they started cheering him as they showed their genuine reaction.



Director Joe Russo Weighed in, Too!

More MCU fans started to debate about the strongest Marvel Hero when "Avengers: Endgame" director Joe Russo stated that Captain Marvel can be potentially more powerful than Thor.

In a segment included in the film's Digital HD release, Joe shared his thoughts and compared Captain Marvel's power to Thor's.

"It's interesting seeing the Avengers with Captain Marvel. I think that she dimensionalizes them in a really great way. Just from a pure power standpoint and what her abilities are," Joe said. "If you're talking about a collection of heroes, and you're gonna go face Thanos who we believe still has the gauntlet.

"She is as powerful, if not more powerful than Thor, and you suddenly have hope again Because they all know what happened at the end of the last movie, he walked through them like they were paper."

Female Superheroes to Conquer MCU?

Since both Kevin feige and Joe Russo chose female Marvel heroes, the possibility of them focusing on female characters suddenly skyrocketed.

In the past years, Marvel Studios has been putting a lot of effort to produce female-led films like Captain Marvel, which earned over $1 billion in sales worldwide.

Following the movie is Scarlett Johansson's solo flick "Black Widow" film, which will hit the theaters on May 1, 2020. There are also other notable upcoming additions to the studio such as "The Eternals" with Angelina Jolie as the lead, and "Thor: Love and Thunder" with Natalie Portman.

Moreover, the superb all-female scene in "Avengers: Endgame" proved their girl-power and served as a catalyst for fans to make a petition for an all-Female MCU movie -- to the point that over 10,070 signed on it.

Feige had also spoken about it, but he is yet to give the green light to make the dream movie a reality.

