The royal family has grown bigger through the years, with Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren giving her wonderful great-grand-children.

But among her eight grandchildren, does the Queen have a favorite?

Queen Elizabeth II just had a marvelous time with the members of the royal family in their Norfolk Estate in Sandringham. Christmas has always been a busy time for the royals, but it is also the best time to gather together and just spend time with each other.

However, this year's Christmas celebration came without Prince Harry, Meghan and Baby Archie. With the Queen's blessing, they spent their holidays away from the royal family.

The Grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II has eight grandchildren. William and Harry from Prince Charles, Eugenie, and Beatrice from Prince Andrew, Peter and Sarah from Princess Anne, and Lady Louise and James from Prince Edward.

Experts previously revealed that Prince Harry was obviously the Queen's favorite grandchild. However, according to sources of Express UK, it seems as if the younger royals have already taken the spot.

Though Harry often speaks delightfully about his grandmother showing how much he adores her, Lady Louise, 16, and Viscount Severn, 12, have bonded more often with the Queen in her Scotland home than any of the other grandchildren

A Royal source told The Sun that Louise and James have spent a lot of time in Scotland during the summer. The Queen loved that these children relish their time in Balmoral. The insider added that Queen Elizabeth II has grown particularly close with Louise that she has become the favorite grandchild, closely followed by her brother James.

Louise became particularly endearing to almost everyone, as she looked after Prince William and Kate's children while they were in Balmoral. Louise is known for her drawings and sketches, too, and she used this artistic talent to encourage Princess Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deers.

Because of her love for the arts, the Queen has allowed Louise to look through some of the sketches of Queen Victoria, which are rarely taken out these days.

A Growing Favorite

During the summer holidays, both James and Louise spent as much time with the Queen as they could. In fact, James impressed the Queen with his fishing skills.

Unlike his father Edward who did not have a lot of patience for fishing, James showed much enthusiasm for fishing, which truly delighted the monarch as it is the favorite sport of Queen Elizabeth's mother.

The young James had also taken part in several other royal traditions in the Balmoral home, including barbecue. "He is good at flipping burgers and took part in the process every chance he got," the source added.

Every summer, the Queen with Prince Philip travels to Balmoral. The castle has been the royal residence since 1852. Each time, the other members of the royal family like William and Kate would go to Balmoral for the summer just to see the Queen.

Prince William and Prince Harry may have gotten all the media attention, but the younger royals definitely got the Queen's attention. Who's grandma's favorite? Nobody else can tell but Queen Elizabeth II herself.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles