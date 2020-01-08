[PHOTO] The Internet Is Confused With Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure

Wax figures or the life-size representation of a famous person is prevalent in today's generation, thanks to Madame Tussauds' artwork. With these wax figures displayed in 21 different museums all over the world, people get the chance to see and take photos with iconic people like Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama, Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie and more!

However, not all people are pleased with the said work of art. Just recently, the internet was left confused and the fans outraged after photos of Madame Tussauds wax figure version of rapper Nicki Minaj does not seem to look anything like her.

The famous replica was inspired by the rapper's music video form her 2014 hit single, "Anaconda." Although it was created back in 2015 and has been on display in the museum's Las Vegas branch, it once again went viral after it was recently moved to Berlin, Germany and given another grand unveiling.

According to reports, it took six months for at least 20 craftsmen to complete the 37-year-old rapper's wax figure. It was first unveiled on Aug. 4, 2015 to celebrate the first anniversary of Nicki Minaj's Anaconda hit.

The "Super Bass" singer made history as the first-ever rapper to have a wax figure at any Madame Tussaud's museum.

However, the latest grand unveiling in Berlin sparked criticisms, as fans claimed that the wax figure does not even look like Nicki Minaj. Some think that it has similarities to other celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Ansel Elgort, and the famous late-singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Some even said that the botched wax figure is a disrespect to the rapper who made contributions to the music industry. Others suggested that whoever did it should be fired.

Germany did @NICKIMINAJ dirty with that wax figure — Mr.Mahallic (@MrMahallic) January 7, 2020

Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired — Loyiso (@Lhozha) January 7, 2020

️️ idc idc idc, whoever did that wax figure tried to play @NICKIMINAJ they know dam well that looks nothing like her! pic.twitter.com/ULye4RmlqW — Kahreem (@Kahreem_) January 7, 2020

Despite the fans' outrage, did you know Nicki herself approved the same wax figure back in 2015? Yup, some of Nicki's team worked with Madame Tussaud's side and the figure has the rapper's sign of approval before it was put on display.

Nicki even took to Instagram to express her amusement on the wax version of herself. In August 5, 2015, she posted a clip showing off the wax figure and wrote: "YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this," with dozens of heart-eye emoji.

"I would've went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this," she added.

It is not the first time that Nicki's wax figure made headlines. A few weeks after it went public, the management of the famous wax museum released a statement that they are taking action against the inappropriate photos taken alongside the rapper's wax figure.

It turns out that museum visitors are doing lewd poses beside Nicki's wax figure, which appears to be on her hands and knees. Some lewd poses include pretending to lick and gyrate the figure's backside and touching the figurine's parts in explicit ways.

"We do have staff monitoring guest behavior in the attraction and do our utmost to ensure our wax figures are treated respectfully," the statement reads.

The museum management also vowed to redesign the area with the rapper's figure to avoid such malicious poses and photos to be taken again.

Statement regarding Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure pic.twitter.com/tnnyZL0BNX — Madame Tussauds LV (@TussaudsVegas) August 18, 2015

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles