Kate Middleton Under More Pressure After Prince Andrew, Sussexes' Withdrawals?

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain to be two of the most loyal members of the royal family. The couple may have big plans for 2020, but those might have to take a back seat.

In the wake of the withdrawal of Prince Andrew from his royal duties, the two dedicated royals may take in more work.

In recent years, both Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken on more royal responsibilities. The Duke of Cambridge has begun to attend more meetings as a senior member of the royal family in preparation for his future role as king. The two may have their own set of projects all planned out, but they need to squeeze in a bit more work in the absence of Prince Andrew.

While 2019 can be considered a challenging year for the royals, it was also a success for the ventures of both Kate Middleton and Prince William. The future king and queen consort have become very popular with the British public, and the two have also become so at ease with their growing role in the royal family.

On New Year's Eve, Prince William has made a huge announcement about his ambitious projects. This perfectly sets the tone for what the coming year will be. Willian launched the Earthshot Prize, which goal is to find a solution to climate change as a global threat.

One royal commentator mentioned that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be under a lot of pressure at the moment. Since the Duke of York has been relieved of his royal posts, he has left several important patronages empty.

Prince Andrew was forced to drop his role as part of the royal family after his "ill-judged" BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said that the responsibilities left behind by Prince Andrew have been handed to the younger royals to do. Although Kate and William are not the only royals to take on the work, as heir to the throne, Prince William have a little less freedom on his hands to make a choice.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, has more freedom in his hands. He can pursue the projects he puts his eyes on, and the Sussex Foundation is on the top spot. Along with his wife Meghan Markle, the reach of this foundation is potentially vast.

On Tuesday, the royal couple went to Canada House in London to show their appreciation for the hospitality they received while they were there. The Sussex welcomed the New Year in a vacation home in Canada with the family of Meghan. And although they missed the royal celebration of the Holidays in Sandringham, both Harry and Meghan looked refreshed and energized when they got back.

It is also worth noting that the Sussexes recently announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, a move that will likely push more work to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

A lot of work needs to be done, and the royal couple of William and Kate are up for the challenge. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a busy year ahead of them. Everyone is excited to know of their charitable activities, as well as their other endeavors to improve themselves and the community.

The pressure to do good and be good will always be there. As for Prince William and Kate, all they have to be is ready. When they know what they want and keep their eyes on the goal, everything else will fall right in place.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles