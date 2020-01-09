Selena Gomez Makes Surprising Revelation About Her Love Life Since Split With Justin Bieber

After the release of her much-anticipated songs "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," Selena Gomez has a big year ahead of her.

Gomez will also be releasing another song, "I Want a Boyfriend," on January 10th that will be part of her upcoming album, "Rare."

In a cover story published by the Wall Street Journal Magazine, the singer-actress said she was ready for the challenge.

After Selena's painful split from Justin Bieber (who eventually married Hailey Baldwin), the album she made is a reflection of the heartbreak he caused her.

Admitting to the publication, the former Disney star said that she was so derailed by Bieber's decision that she has been single ever since they broke up.

"I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in bed."

Gomez also revealed that the men who were linked to her in 2018 were all just her friends.

The Making of a Heartbreak

Now that Selena is ready to release her "most personal album yet," her singer-songwriter friends Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter opened up about how they wrote Gomez's songs.

Michaels told WSJ: "Justin and I will go to the studio before Selena arrives and gather ideas."

"I'll text her to say, 'What kind of mood are you in?' One time she responded, 'I'm feeling strong and happy,' and then she said at the end of the text: 'I just really want a boyfriend.'"

Tranter added: "I thought we should do a song about it. She got to the studio, and it all started flowing together."

The interviewer for the WSJ also noted that Gomez is happy being single, which she has been for two years now.

Fans will soon see what the result of their text exchange is for "I Want a Boyfriend" because it is scheduled for release this week.

"One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need. Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it's not a need. She's okay on her own, and we all should be too," Michaels added.

When Bieber wanted to marry his now-wife, his decision inspired "Lose You to Love Me" -- which was written by Selena alongside Michaels and Tranter.

They also revealed that they wrote the track on February 14th.

Tranter said he prefers it when someone gets "autobiographical," emhasizing that every song on Gomez's album came out of her life, emotions and feelings.

Taylor to The Rescue?

Selena Gomez's long-time friend Taylor Swift said that this is the first time she heard Gomez sincerely let out the aspects of her emotional experience.

"She's finally allowing herself to let other people know things aren't always okay," Swift said to the magazine while also pointing out that she does not think she can forgive someone who hurts her best friend.

"In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me, but I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

With song titles "Vulnerable," "People You Know," "Crowded Room" and "Cut You Off," Gomez's "Rare" album will likely give all listeners an emotional journey.

