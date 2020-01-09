Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Divorce? THIS PDA Just Drowned the Rumors

Do not be too quick to say that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have called it quits. After all, their massive PDA looks like they are trying to prove a point.

Hough and Laich's marriage is not over until they say that it is. The couple may have their marital issues to settle, but it does not mean the end of their love affair. The airport embrace they shared -- which was caught on camera byy TMZ -- tells everyone a whole different story.

In Each Other's Arms

Julianne Hough was at the airport to pick up her hockey star husband Brooks Laich on Thursday morning. At the Hollywood Burbank Airport, the two were spotted exchanging smiles and a long, tight hug before driving off together.

That long embrace surely drowned speculations of a pending divorce between the two.

The people close to them may have their own speculations as to their marital status. Besides, their show of differences in personality may have made people think that the couple is on different places when it comes to their plans and goals.

Nonetheless, that airport embrace is a clear manifestation of their love for each other.

The public display of affection (PDA) did not include a kiss, but it was all too romantic considering all the rumors surrounding their marriage at the moment. The news about them possibly separating surely got their fans worried, as the two have only been together for two years and have yet to start their own family.

When Hough decided to freeze her eggs in 2018 because she was diagnosed with endometriosis, Laich expressed his appreciation for the gesture. He believed that his wife did the "freezing" because she considered their plans of having their own family in the future.

What's Feeding The Rumors?

While it may be romantic that Houghs came to the airport to pick up her husband, it was rather interesting to note that she was still not wearing their wedding band -- which was what started the rumors about their possible divorce. On two separate occasions, Hough was seen without her wedding ring.

Julianne Hough hosted NBC's New Year's Eve Party with Carson Daly. Her fans were too quick to notice that she was not wearing her wedding ring then. Again, on a social media post, the host and singer was not wearing her wedding ring, sparking rumors about them being separated.

Brooks, on the other hand, was wearing his when Julianne picked him up from the airport. He was also wearing it while on training on a video he posted on January 2.

At the same time that Hough did not wear her wedding band, her husband Laich posted a rather cryptic message on Instagram. He spoke about being open to all things in his present relationships. He also hinted at learning more about intimacy and relationships.

Laich is currently a free agent, but in his post, he spoke of wanting to retire from NHL. Julianne showed her support for her husband by commenting "So beautiful" with a red heart emoji.

All the mixed signals these two are sending to each other is getting their family, fans, and friends confused. Are they staying strong together? Or are they contemplating of making their relationship more open?

Whatever is going on with the two of them, her driving to the airport to pick him up, not to mention that long tight embrace, it must mean something.

