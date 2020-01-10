Rocking at 38! Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Body With Snakeskin-Print Bikini [PHOTO HERE]

The new year may just have started, but Britney Spears is already making everyone envious of her toned body.

Spears flaunted her physique with her new snakeskin-print triangle bikini (paired with a choker!), posting the sizzling photo on Instagram. She captioned her photo, saying "Can't wait for spring!" along with a string of emojis like a polka dot bikini, a butterfly, and a star to name a few.

Fashionable Britney

In the Instagram snaps that the singer shared, Spears can be seen wearing a snakeskin-print triangle bikini top with matching bottoms. She accessorized it with a white lace choker necklace. The 38-year-old singer also wore her long blonde hair in voluminous yet loose waves while sporting her trademark look of heavy black smokey eye makeup.

In the comments section of the post, the "Toxic" singer received supportive messages from her fans. One of her fans left a comment saying that Britney always serves it up. Another one also commented and called Britney the queen. The Instagram user said that "Queen never forgetting her eyeshadow and choker."

Britney has always been known for her trendy clothes and dark eye makeup, becoming one of the most-admire artists when it comes to fashion-forward outfits. Her post came just days after Spears shared her fitness goals for 2020.

In the video she posted last week, she gave her audience an idea of how she goes about her Yoga practice. In the video, Britney can be seen wearing a sleek purple string bikini and a pair of rubber shoes. She was doing a number of Yoga poses while in the outdoors.

Whether it is doing Yoga or going for a swim, Britney's toned body is perfect for the fashionable woman that she is.

Britney's Into Yoga

Although several users also left negative comments on her post, Britney did not let them get to her. Some said that the Yoga she showed on the video did not look like Yoga at all, but the singer continued to show off what she has been practicing to help open up her chest and back.

The mother of two was also joined by her dogs in the outdoors.

The singer also declared that the year 2020 would be all about acro yoga and learning the basics of yoga as a practice of meditation.

In the caption of her video, she explained that she is all new to it and it is kind of hard to let go. However, she said that she is determined to learn to trust and let someone else hold her body. The singer admitted that she had a lot of emotions bottled up, which is why she needed to get her body to move.

Apart from doing Yoga, Britney also opened up about engaging in running, too. She shared that during the trip she took with her family, she ran at a 6.8 speed outside her house in a 100-meter dash. She also revealed that she used to run when she was in high school and she intends to make it more often now.

Because she knew some people would comment on her bikini and tennis shoe combination, the singer jokingly said that she thought it was the new "in" thing in fitness fashion.

Britney Spears is trying to turn herself around to be healthier and happier. Whether it is doing yoga or running in a bikini or what, the singer is determined to make her life so much better.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles