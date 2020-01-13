Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' Ratings Better Than NBA, World Series, Amid Host Alex Trebek Cancer Battle

Nowadays, anything can be accessed in one swipe from your smartphone. From the news, social media, music, movie streaming, and down to food deliveries, everything can be done as long as you are connected to the internet. This innovation has somehow left traditional media like radio and television one step behind.

But it looks like ABC has recently revived people's enthusiasm for television after its very own "Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time" just amassed a whopping 15 million viewers for the game show's third night on the air.

The said competition hosted by Alex Trebek features a classic game show with a twist. The answers are given first, while the contestants provide the applicable question. The previous episode's winner plus two other contenders compete under six categories, and whoever answers the most in three rounds brings home the prize.

Today's "Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time" feature the top three best contestants in the show's history, including Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Jennings is the contestant with the longest winning steak, while Rutter got to take home over 4.5 million dollars during his reign. On the other hand, Holzhauer holds 20 different Jeopardy records.

Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time first episode aired last January 7, which gained 14.42 million viewers and 14.87 million viewers on the second night. The battle of the Hall of Famers Jennings, Rutter, and Holzhauer will have its last and final episode on Tuesday, as whoever notches three nightly wins is declared "Greatest of All Time."

Because of its unique format and the current battle among the best of the best contestants, Jeopardy has created a new viewing habit and generated a historical rating.

The number shows that each episode of the tournament has overthrown major sports telecasts, including the 2019 NBA Finals' first four games, 2019 World Series' first five games, ESPN's Monday Night Football telecast, and Thursday Night Football from Fox.

Does it mean Jeopardy can also be considered the newest form of sport in television history? Well, it has been a while since a non-sporting event has pulled this massive number of viewers. This new season of Jeopardy gathered many viewers that no other show can match, not even The Big Bang Theory's15.2 million viewers during its 2015-2016 season.

It may sound too good to be true, but Jeopardy's spike of numbers in the rating game is making history despite the show host's battle with cancer.

Despite being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2019, Alex Trebek is professional enough to push through hosting the show. During the earlier tapings of "Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time," no one even noticed that Trebek is in the middle of getting chemotherapy and other treatments.

In one interview, the 79-year-old veteran host admitted his struggles of feeling pain and fatigue while taping the iconic game show. He recalled notifying the producers that he is already having difficulty, but none of the staff ever saw signs of him slowing down.

