Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry 'Torn' Between Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry found it hard to choose between being the "ideal" royal member of the family for Queen Elizabeth II and being the best husband for Meghan Markle.

On Jan. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan took to Instagram to announce their decision to step back as "senior" members of the royal family.

They added that they have been thinking about it for "many months" since it is a tough decision to become independent from the central and senior members of the royal family -- the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

However, the long-awaited freedom seemed to be breaking Prince Harry's heart, most especially now that he needs to choose between Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan.

Prince Harry's Choice

Since the news stormed the public, the Queen has been trying to resolve the issue by conducting a conference call with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. She even reportedly locked the Duke of Sussex within the said conference but unfortunately, they did not gain any ideal conclusion.

The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English also posted on Twitter, saying: "The Queen has convened a meeting of all four royal households and 'tasked' them with coming up with a 'workable' future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within 'days not weeks."

The royal family tried to resolve the Sussexes' decision to steo back from the royal family, which they did not expect would happen so quickly.

Prince Harry, aside from his decision, has not publicly addresses their decision yet; however, royal watchers know that he only wants the best for his wife and their son, Archie.

Nonetheless, despite unveiling the decision in public, a source told The Times that the Duke is currently experiencing immense pressure because of Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan.

"Harry is under intense pressure to choose. It is sad," the insider divulged. "He loves the Queen. He loves this country. He loves all his military stuff and I think it will genuinely break his heart to leave."

The source went on and told the publication that they do not think that drifting away from the royal family is what Prince Harry truly wants.

What Prince Harry Aims to Do

The other members of the royal family may quit, but Prince Harry is one of those royals who would never think of quitting his duties, most especially when he dedicated his life to follow his late mother's steps.

After Princess Diana's death in 1997, Prince Harry felt that doing social works gives him a "sense of purpose" as part of the royal family. He also revealed that through the years, he became deeply connected with the people of Botswana and Africa, defining it also as a "sense of escapism".

On the other side of the coin, he also wants to protect Meghan since, according to the Duke of Sussex, he cannot allow his wife to fall victim to the "same powerful forces" that led to his mother's death. What his mother has lived through is something that he is currently protecting Markle from.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," Prince Harry said.

With all these remarks he made in the past, it is almost impossible to predict what his heart truly wants. But whether he wants to continue the legacy of his mother with or without the support from the royal family, only time can tell -- until his mind and heart are clear enough to finally choose.

