By the age of 30, regardless of gender, everyone is expected to become financially independent and at least not rely on parents or other family members for expenses. Some may not have that much source of income, but every 30-year-old adult is expected to have at least a savings account to run to whenever "things go wrong."

But this whole "being financially independent" is not entirely what it is when you are born and raised as a prince. That is why when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell announcement last week to step down as senior members of the royal family, people were left wondering where are they going to get money and fund their newfound life?

Not that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become totally cashless and beg for money on the streets, but as they cut ties with Buckingham Palace, they are not expected to bring in millions of cash in their luggage with them.

And it looks like funding their new little family will be a bit of a problem after Prince Charles a.k.a Daddy has made it clear that the couple will not be allowed to "milk" their brand as the Sussexes.

According to a Daily Mail report, the first-in-line of the reign is not ready to fund his youngest son's new life as a private individual, especially after spending a fortune on Harry's wedding in 2018.

"He (Prince Charles) doesn't have unlimited resources. Harry needs to know that," the royal insider said.

On top of that, the Palace will reportedly make sure that Meghan and Harry will not be able to use their titles to put money in their pockets.

"There will be strict instructions on branding, for example. No one wants to see the Sussexes' name on a tub of margarine," the source added.

Through her official statement, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II also noted that "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

Is it the Queen's go signal for Meghan and Harry to pursue private commercial deals and work engagements, like Meghan's rumored voiceover deal with Disney?

According to reports, the 38-year-old actress-turned-royalty signed a voiceover deal with Disney not to fund their private life but in exchange for a donation to the Elephant Without Borders organization.

Given their status in life and established brand for themselves, it seems like Meghan and Harry does not need to do much of a hustle as they are already both reportedly millionaires. According to writer David McLure who investigated royal finances, the Sussexes have an estimated total of £18 million joint wealth.

Harry's money came from the roughly £7 million he inherited from her late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, and about £10-15 million trust inheritance from his Queen Mother.

Meghan, on the other hand, is said to have an estimated net worth of £2-3 million, £333,000 of which came from her per season earnings from her former legal drama "Suits" while the rest are from her previous films, fashion engagements, and her blog site called "The Tig," which is now inactive.

