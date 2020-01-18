Eminem Sparks Outrage For Referencing Manchester Terror Attack -- He's 'Disgusting!'

Just exactly a month after Nick Cannon threw multiple diss tracks to the rapper, Eminem surprised his fans with a new 2020 album. However, he immediately received criticisms over one song, with some even calling it disgusting.

Surprise Album

Through his Twitter account, Eminem's surprise fans with the release of his 2020 album "Music To Be Murdered By." He captioned the post "It's your funeral..."

"Music To Be Murdered" is the rapper's 11th album, and he made it in collaboration with well-known artists from the music industry such as Anderson. Paak, Black Thought, Denaun, Don Toliver, Ed Sheeran, Joell Ortiz, Juice WRLD, KXNG Crooked, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5'9", Q-Tip, Young M.A and White Gold.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also patterned its album cover after Alfred Hitchcock's same-titled album.

In addition, he added a 30-second track titled "Alfred," where fans can hear the filmmaker said: "How do you do? Ladies and gentlemen/My name is Alfred Hitchcock, and this is Music To Be Murdered By/It is mood music in a jugular vein/So why don't you relax? Lean back and enjoy yourself/Until the coroner comes."

However, just like his last album in 2018's -- "Kamikaze" -- which referenced political elements (particularly President Donald Trump), "Music To Be Murdered" also happened to include a sensitive topic that caused some fans to feel disappointed over the rapper and the new album instead.

New Album, New Controversy?

In one of the album's songs entitled "Unaccommodating," Eminem quickly gained backlash after the lyrics of the said songcited the Ariana Grande's 2017 Manchester concert bombing.

During the concert, a suicide bomber killed over 20 people outside the "Thank u, next" singer's concert venue.

Eminem rapped his song "Unaccommodating" with the lyrics, "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."

The rapper added more fuel as he included an explosion sound effect.

Ariana Grande's fans started to call the 47-year-old rapper's attention, showing their rage after Eminem turned the deaths of the people into a "punchline".

"Maybe try and have a little respect, and don't use a terrorist attack to gain clout," one fan wrote.

“I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert.” Eminem literally just used a horrific terrorist attack that killed 22 innocent adults/children for a punchline in a song. i am disgusted. pic.twitter.com/7QBjm4B773 — troy (@troyxvi) January 17, 2020

Yes he’s an amazing rapper! I’ve listened to him for soooo long and love his new album. I just have an issue with this bc seeing the death and destruction that tragedy caused to kids and families was heartbreaking and this really caught me off guard — messy minaj (@slayyytersk8ter) January 17, 2020

Neither Eminem nor Ariana has reacted on the issue yet. But both their fans scream for respect for the victims.

