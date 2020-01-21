Royal Disappointment? Prince Charles 'Suffered' The Most Because of Meghan Markle's Behavior

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially left the monarchy, the news should be a "good" one for Prince Charles, who aims to "slim down" the family. However, far from what people expected, the departure appeared to have shaken him up in some way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the royal family with their New Year bombshell announcement about their decision to step back as senior members of the family.

Out of all the members of the monarchy, aside from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles got hit by the news the most since he was only informed about the decision 10 minutes before they officially announced it online.

Aside from the short notice, something about Meghan made him feel even sadder than before.

Prince Charles' Disappointment



Despite Meghan's skyrocketing public family drama, the heir to the throne remained understanding of her. Moreover, Meghan's situation made Prince Charles get closer to her even more.

Because of this, he started to call the Duchess of Sussex "Tungsten" -- likening to the tough and unbending characteristic of the strong metal.

However, when Prince Harry and Meghan made their announcement, it hit Prince Charles hard and was "devastated" about the news since he thought he has established a "close bond" with Meghan.

BBC confirmed that no one in the royal family knew about the Sussexes' plans, which made the Prince of Wales even more enraged about it.

As Queen Elizabeth II finally gave them her permission, the reality started to sink in more and put the next king of the monarchy in "deeper sadness."

Meghan, Prince Charles Close

From the day Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, she successfully established a "close bond" with her father in law.

During the wedding, the bride's father Thomas Markle failed to appear at the ceremony. In the end, Prince Harry requested Prince Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle, to which the heir to the throne agreed without hestation.

Moreover, Prince Charles supported his son the most in his decision to marry Meghan in the first place and even helped his son to get a nod from Queen Elizabeth II approve of their union.

Persuading the Queen could have been the hardest thing they needed to do during that time, most notably because Meghan is a divorcee as she was previously married to Trevor Engelson before they separated in August 2013.

"He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn't manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla - marrying a divorcee in church," a source revealed to Daily Mail.

In addition, the future King also imparted his knowledge about the history of the royal family to Meghan, who wanted to learn more about the rich history of the monarchy.

But despite their closeness, Meghan's behavior trumped their closeness, and it was what hurt Prince Charles even more.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are away from the royal family, it is safe to say that they will not look back again anytime soon. Moreover, the relationship between Prince Charles and his daughter-in-law might be hard to repair.

