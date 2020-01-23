Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Battle For 2020 'Instagram Queen' Is So ON!

If you grew up having a sibling, you would know for sure that having a love-hate relationship with your sisters or brothers is just normal. As they say, siblings are the only enemy that you cannot get rid of in your life.

We cannot also deny the fact that no matter how our parents raise us to love each other, there will always come the point for a sibling's rivalry.

A little competition between siblings is healthy, be it in terms of academics, sports, talent, careers, and even who is mommy or daddy's favorite. It motivates each other to do better and inspire each other's success, as long as it will no go on a personal level.

Just like this competition going on between famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. What are they competing against? Whoever becomes Instagram Queen for the year 2020.

Did we mention that we are talking about millions of followers over here? Yah, small things, right?

The 39-year-old Kim is the OG Instagram Queen since she has always been the most followed personality among the rest of her celebrity siblings. Social media has been her kingdom, as she has built her brand and personality on these platforms since joining Twitter back in 2009.

Fast forward to 10 years later, her 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner just recently dethroned her after reaching a massive 159 million followers on Instagram to date. She is 2 million ahead of Kim, making her the fifth most followed celebrity on Instagram (and putting Kim on the sixth spot).

Rumor has it that the eldest Kardashian has been working extra hard to gain more followers and put her baby sister back to the spot where she belongs. Both beauty moguls had never confirmed or denied the said rumors, until recently when they openly talked about it face-to-face.

In a video uploaded on Kylie's YouTube channel entitled "Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie," the sisters with a 17-year age gap bonded over glamming up while answering questions from their social media followers.

Kim's agenda of dethroning Kylie as the new Instagram Queen came casually as the latter work on some finishing touches on her big sister's lashes and a lash fell out.

"I'll keep this as a souvenir," Kylie said to which Kim replied, "You're such a hater."

Kylie then took a tweezer and just before she handed the holy Kim K lash to her assistant, she realized that they need to make a wish out of it.

Kylie suggested for the two of them to wish on the lash together, but Kim insisted: "Don't we keep wishes to ourselves?"

Before they could even make a wish, Kylie took it back and kept it for "souvenir."

"I just wished I would beat you in Instagram again. Now my wish won't come true," Kim revealed.

The siblings just laughed it off, but it looks like Kim K's game face is on with this. Let's see how 2020 will go.

