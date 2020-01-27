Kate Hudson Makes Shocking Revelations on BF Danny Fujikawa, Parenting, and Business

Kate Hudson grew up in the spotlight with both her parents famous, and her stepdad in Hollywood. Kate aged with grace from the bubbly actress who "ran on adrenaline," (her words, not ours) to the "supermom" who admits not all days turn out as planned.

On Work-Life Balance

Kate is currently a busy entrepreneur with four companies under her belt. She is happily clocking in 9-to-5 to run clothing lines Fabletics and Happy x Nature; film and TV company Hail Mary Productions; and sustainable spirits brand King St. Vodka.

The "Mother's Day" actress revealed that her ultimate goal is to inspire more women to become female CEOs. But one thing the actress makes sure of is to avoid letting work spill into dinner, bed and time with the kids.

The mom-of-three has her hands full with children of all ages. Her eldest Ryder is already 15, Bingham is eight, and her youngest Rani Rose already turned one. She owes her ability to stay on top of work and parenting to her fitness.

The doting mom made sure to shed her baby weight in less than two months post-partum with her youngest. However, she admitted that it had been a tougher process, but that partnering with Weight Watchers helped her a lot. She eats 5 meals a day and learned to portion-control wisely.

Hudson also makes sure to squeeze in at least three workouts a week. She likes to keep variety with her exercise routine, doing hot yoga, pole dancing, and Beachbody Brazil Butt Lift, but says her go-to workout will always be Pilates for the way it forms her body.

Ultimately, prioritizing fitness made Kate "feel [herself] again -- strong and energetic."

On Family Life

Kate raved about her relationship with content creator-editor Danny Fujikawa, who she says is her "real teammate." The couple has been together since 2016. Ultimately, it is "wanting to be in each other's lives" that governs their relationship, making them survive even the toughest disputes.

Moreover, as a mom-boss, Kate shared how crucial Danny has been to her family.

"Family is his number one priority," said the mompreneur who added that Danny always makes sure to be home with the kids when she has to go to a dinner meeting.

The 40-year-old actress was also unafraid to discuss her parenting skills ,which she admitted "will never be perfect." She talked about yelling to the kids, cursing in front of them, and not showing up to their events because of working out of town.

However, Hudson says, the most important thing she continues to learn is that she is "doing the best [she] can parenting these three kids" and that includes cooking, cleaning, changing diapers, and doing homework which makes her feel like a supermom on those days.

Hudson continues to co-parent her eldest children with Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Muse's Matt Bellamy. She revealed how she openly tells her children that she loves their dads, adding that the only way to make co-parenting work is to "drop the ego."

Mom Advice

Aside from keeping physically fit, achieving work-life balance, and not being too hard on yourself as a mom, Hudson believes in the power of self-care. She said that self-care for her mostly includes her kids as she goes off to their ranch in the mountains to take a breather.

But on days when Kate is not feeling optimistic, she opened up about allowing herself to feel low instead of avoiding it. She talked about the secret to optimism in knowing that life is just going to unfold the way it should.

Moreover, Kate said her secret to happiness is "feeling liberated from all things that hold [her] back." With the smile on her face, there is no doubt that Kate has business, family life, and relationships all in equilibrium in a way that satisfies her.

