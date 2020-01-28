Royal Rift: Meghan Markle Not Talking to Kate Middleton Since Controversial Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a step back as senior members of the royal family. The couple and their son Archie are now in Canada.

Although it is part of their plan to move back and forth to North America and the U.K., there is still no news as to when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be back in the U.K.

While that is the case, however, the couple -- particularly Meghan -- might not want to come back so soon. According to sources of Us Weekly, Meghan has not spoken to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton since they made their bombshell announcement.

Moreover, the former "Suits" actress has reportedly been "very happy since she left London." Sources added that Meghan "never looked happier" than she is today.

The New Life

"Meghan feels free," sources said when asked how the Duchess of Sussex is doing since their split from the royal family. The sources also described that Meghan is happy to finally be out of London.

It can be remembered that before they left for their six-week holiday break, Prince Harry and Meghan were greatly scrutinized for their honesty in their documentary that covered their trip in Africa. Some people admired them for being "real" during the interview. However, a lot has also said they have disgraced the royal family by "complaining" of their privileged life.

Sources said that Meghan was also surprised at how quickly things happened. The couple knew that they would want to relinquish their royal titles, but at the pace that it happened, everyone was surprised.

"The palace thought that it might take a while to make it happen, but they made it happen," sources added.

Cutting Ties

Her majesty Queen Elizabeth II quickly took control of the crisis that threatened to permanently damage the monarchy they have been protecting for years. In a statement issued by the Queen on Jan. 18 after their closed-door meeting at the Sandringham Estate, she expressed the her full support to Harry and Meghan's decision to focus on growing their little family.

The Queen also praised Meghan for "quickly" becoming one of the members of the royal family and for the work that the couple has done. She also said that she was pleased that they have found a constructive way to move on with their lives.

Following the announcement, the brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly talked and reconciled their differences through the initiative of their wives, Kate and Meghan.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex may have their own rift that needed patching up. Despite the fact that the two have joined several talks about the changes that may come in the future, it seems they have never really spoken to each other deeply and personally.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their family to Canada. Now, everyone hopes the couple would be able to see things through.

