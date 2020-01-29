Juice WRLD to Have New Album Even After His Death -- Here's How It's Possible

Juice WRLD is one of the late rappers whose music will go on after his death. His family and management will make that happen.

A SoundCloud user named "999 WRLD" leaked around 26 songs, which allegedly came from Juice WRLD's recording archives. However, a few moments after the tracks were dropped, the songs were deleted as well as the account.

A source told TMZ that the leaked songs could possibly come from a different network with thousands of unused stems where the rapper transferred his tracks to.

Because of the leak, however, everyone is looking for the other hidden treasures left by Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD's Hidden Pieces

TMZ revealed that the "Lucid Dreams" rapper had around 2,000 unreleased tracks before he passed away. The number is the total of the songs he stored on different hard drives at his home and in his studio.

In order to avoid putting the 21-year-old Chicago artist's works to waste, his family is now planning to hold a tribute for Juice WRLD by releasing a potential posthumous album.

As stated in a joint statement from Juice WRLD's family and Grade A Management, they want to work together in honoring the rapper in the future.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice. You guys meant the entire world to Juice, and by listening to his music, watching his videos, and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever," the statement reads.

Juice WRLD recently got featured in Eminem's new 2020 album "Music To Be Murdered By" along with other well-known artists from the music industry like Anderson, Paak, Black Thought, Denaun, Don Toliver, Ed Sheeran, Joell Ortiz, KXNG Crooked, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5'9", Q-Tip, Young M.A, and White Gold.

But since he could have another solo album soon, he could join the roll of other rappers like XXXTentacion and Mac Miller who both had posthumous albums released (which also topped music charts).

Miller's "Circles" became No. 3 after it debuted and earned around 164,000 equivalent album units, the most significant week of his career. Meanwhile, XXXTentacion's second and final posthumous alum, "Bad Vibes Forever," was released in Dec. 2019.

Juice WLRD's Cause of Death

On Dec. 2019, the rapper landed at the Chicago's Midway Airport before he experienced a sudden seizure and bleed from his mouth.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the rapper was still conscious when he was rushed at the nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead after a few minutes.

While his cause of death was unclear back then, the Cook County Medical Examiner revealed this month what the autopsy of his body showed.

According to the document acquired from the medical examiner's office by Fox News, the late rapper suffered from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

"The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity," the report said. "The manner of death is [an] accident. Higgins was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill."

