Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Leave Canada? Here's Where They Could Go!

According to Caitlyn Jenner, she heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking for a place in Malibu.

The Olympic-winning athlete told the Loose Women panel that the couple might have enough saved to lead to their Megxit decision, adding that royal life must have been "very difficult" for the former "Suits" actress.

The reality star gave her thoughts on the Sussexes' controversial decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to Canada at the beginning of the New Year.

"It was a big shock to her, and she's probably had enough," Caitlyn said. "Good for them. We'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy."

When asked what she thinks will happen to the royal couple, Jenner answered, "I can't predict as I've tried to raise our royal family in the US. It was probably challenging for Meghan, coming into the royal family."

However, according to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans in moving to Malibu because they are already staying in a multi-million-dollar home in Vancouver Islands, Canada.

Caitlyn to Partner With The Sussexes?

Caitlyn Jenner is a massive fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and according to Radar Online, she plans to hang out with the couple very soon in California.

According to Radar's insider, "She's keen to get to expand her social network in 2020 and has hugely ambitious plans that are quite in line with Meghan and Harry's charity initiatives."

Jenner and her manager, Sophia Hutchins, are reportedly sending a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's people that they would love to have dinner and brainstorm how they can team up once they have moved to North America.

"They'd love to get to know them socially too," the insider said.

Maybe the Sussexes will come over to visit Meghan's mom Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, but she will not be staying there -- not unless President Donald Trump remains head of the country.

Living With The Consequences

Before Kate Middleton's birthday early this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their announcement that they would be stepping down from senior royal duties and become financially independent.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the couple will divide their time between the U.K. and North America and will lose their His Royal Highness/Her Royal Highness titles.

They also will be repaying the expenses used to renovate their home in Windsor. The Frogmore Cottage renovations cost $3 million.

Since the announcement, the couple and their son Archie have been staying in Canada.

The senior royal members were sad and disappointed, but Queen Elizabeth II supported their decision and wished them well as they start to live a mor eprivate life -- away from the scrutiny and judging eyes of the British media.

Since the exit, Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly started talking again and tried to mend their relationship. On the other hand, Meghan Markle still has not spoken to sister-in-law Kate Middleton, according to another a report.

"Kate and Meghan have not spoken since the royal exit happened," an insider told Us Weekly. "Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She's happy to be out of London."

