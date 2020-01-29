VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down Recalling Moments With Late Kobe Bryant

The minute people learned about the tragic death of legendary basketball icon Kobe Bryant, it felt like being punched in the face with the truth that nothing lasts forever. Regardless if you are a basketball fan or not, the sudden death of Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others gave everyone a wakeup call.

One does not need to be a huge basketball fan to mourn Kobe's death. Just thinking about the people he left, including his wife and three other children, will surely kick you in the gut.

Fellow NBA stars and celebrity friends have shared their heartwarming tributes to the Black Mamba, and just like the rest of them, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres could not hold back her emotions as she reflected on the tragic death of her friend.

In the most recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which happens to be her birthday episode, the 62-year-old host opened the show with an emotional monologue about how life is short.

Ellen turned 62 on Sunday, January 26, which is the same day the world was shocked by the devastating news of Kobe's passing.

Before even starting, Ellen could be seen holding her breath and gathering herself to make an opening message. She attempted to begin with a joke about not winning the Grammys, which also happened last Sunday.

"Yesterday was a celebratory day, and we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second," Ellen said as her voice cracks down.

"That's what I want to talk about: Life is short, and it's fragile. And we don't know how many birthdays we have," a tearful Ellen added.

The top-notch host tried to hold back her tears as she encouraged her viewers not to miss an opportunity to reach out to their loved ones while they still can.

"If you haven't told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them," she added.

And in true Ellen DeGeneres's fashion, the host tried to inject some jokes about being nice to people, especially the ones in DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).

She also quipped about how she appreciates her audience, who took time to get in line to buy tickets, pick their TV outfit and fix their TV hair.

Ellen then ended her emotional opening message by giving a shout out to her wife, Portia de Rossi, as well as her staff.

"I know that I'm lucky to have a wife who loves me so much, even though I don't have a Grammy. I get to come to work every single day with people who make me laugh. I love everybody I work with," Ellen said.

On Sunday, Ellen also took to Twitter and said that she was stunned and saddened by the news. She also extended her feelings for Kobe's wife and family.

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gigi, along with seven others passengers, died on Sunday after their helicopter slammed into a hillside near Malibu in Los Angeles County.

