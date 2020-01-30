My Chemical Romance Reunion: U.S. Tour Dates Announced!

It has been years since My Chemical Romance's fans heard the band sing for the last time. This 2020, MCR announced their comeback, and it signalled their listeners to bang their heads once again.

On Mar. 22, 2013, the band announced their breakup through their website and stated that the "great things" came to an end.

However, this 2020, My Chem revealed their comeback plans, and they sold their concert tickets out in just a minute!

My Chemical Romance Returns

After teasing their fans with their big announcement earlier this week, the returning emo-rockers unveiled an epic, 10-minute video premiere on their now-active YouTube Channel on Jan. 29.

The short film entitled "A Summoning," which appeared to a cult-like at first glance, voices the tale of a young man who attempts to summon spirits using a pentagram. Everything seems to be just as creepy as it should be, not until a group of masked villains comes into the picture.

The dancer, who famously featured in the band's video for 'Helena,' also had a cameo before the video went on and revealed My Chem's North American tour dates, starting with Little Caesars Arena, Detroit on Sept. 9, 2020, until Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Between these dates, My Chem will also visit St Paul, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Newark, Sunrise, Houston, and Dallas in September.

Their Oct. 2020 schedule is also full-packed with tours in Denver, Washington, Oakling, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

Prior to these newly released dates, they already broke a record for a three-day sold-out concert at Stadium MK, which will be held on June 18 to 21. The venue can hold up to 30,500 people for sports events.

Aside from concerts, they also set to headline Chicago's Riot Fest on Sep. 12 and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, on Oct. 10.

My Chem's Pre-Comeback Show

In Oct. 2019 before they officially unveiled their surprise, Gerard Way and co. announced their first live performance since they disbanded almost seven years ago.

Proving that their music still lives on, they bagged records on their December comeback show at Shrine Auditorium with $1.5 million gross sales.

In the same concert scene, My Chem surprised their fans with blankets, and that made them feel that they are the sweetest band to follow.

