Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Avoiding $600M Split: Seek Counseling After Rapper's Spiritual Awakening?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called in professionals for help. It looks like one of Hollywood's power couples is on the rocks.

The couple called in a love doctor to help them work on the spark in their relationship. RadarOnline obtained information that Kanye and Kim are virtually living separate lives.

Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, are sparking fears that when they do decide to split up, it would mean $600 million would be in the works.

Nobody wishes for their family of six to split up, which is why seeking couple's counseling was a welcome thought. If they can still fix it, then they should.

Not The First

A few years back, the couple was having problems in their marriage. Back then, they decided to try counseling, and it essentially kept them together. The counseling worked to save their marriage.

A source close to the couple said they are hopeful that another round of professional help can save their marriage. "They're hoping lightning can strike twice," the insider added.

Sources said that the problems bothering the couple started after the surrogate birth of their fourth child, Psalm. Kanye's spiritual awakening has greatly affected the couple, too. Nonetheless, the counseling still seems to work.

"They have a session with the counselor once every week," the insider said. The sessions were to help them vent out their frustrations to an expert. In turn, the counselor gives them tips on how to communicate better as a couple.

The insider source added that the couple is now focused on dealing with their problems in the sack.

In their desire to reignite the spark in their romance, Kim and Kanye have also turned to a sex doctor for help. The "Jesus is King" rapper and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star have looked for guidance from an expert to help them bring the sizzle back to their sex life.

Their lack of connection to each other is making it difficult for the couple to be intimate like they used to. Now, the therapist is helping them reconnect.

Kanye In Trouble?

In a previous report by RadarOnline, Kim was said to be stressed out dealing with Kanye's manic episodes and mood swings.

The sources noted that Kim took it to hire a team of therapists to be on call 24/7 whenever her husband was on tour. She wanted to make sure he gets the help he needs when he needs it.

"Kanye is watched even if he is not aware of it," the insider source added.

Kanye said he does not need help, but his wife wanted to make sure he is under the watchful eyes of experts. She wanted to monitor her husband since he has changed a lot because of his spiritual awakening.

The power couple has yet to confirm if they are really into therapy. Recently, the parents of four have been spotted on a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers game against Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the moment, not one of them responded to a request for comments.

