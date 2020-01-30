Zac Efron Splits With Sarah Bro, Starts New 'Serious' Relationship: Who's The Lucky Girl?

Moving on these days is something that should not take too much time. With that said, Zac Efron chose to see someone again right after he and swimmer Sarah Bro broke up.

According to Us Weekly, Zac and the Danish Olympian parted their ways after dating each other for less than a year. A source said that their relationship failed to work out, so she came back to Los Angeles and "it never got going again."

When everything appeared to be sad, though, another source revealed that the 32-year-old "High School Musical" actor is going out again.

Zac Still Off The Market

Us Weekly confirmed that Zac is dating actress and "Neighbors" co-star Halston Sage.

The two were first spotted spending the holiday season together in Santa Barbara before their connection got deeper, turning their relationship into a serious one.

However, this is not the first time they got romantically linked to each other.

In April 2014, E! News reported that Zac and Halston went out and watched a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game together.

Though things seemed to be getting better, the "That Awkward Moment" actor didn't confirm he was dating Halston, but he still showered her with compliments weeks after they attended the basketball game.

"She's really sweet. She's a sweetheart," Efron told Access Hollywood.

Nonetheless, it did not take a long time when Zac made headlines after he stated that he was single again by the summer of 2014.

Now that they waited for almost six years for the perfect timing, they can only hope for the things to work out this time.

A Sunshine After the Storm?

News about rekindling their previously postponed love story came after Zac encountered a major health scare while filming his reality show "Killing Zac Efron" in Papua New Guinea.

During that time, an emergency flight transported him to the nearest medical center. Zac was hospitalized after getting a severe bacterial infection.

After he got discharged from the hospital, Efron shared a post on Instagram alongside the caption, "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea, but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing three weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Who is Halston Sage?

Aside from working on the same industry as Zac, Halston was also able to stand on the same set as the actor during the filming of "Neighbors."

The 26-year-old actress made her first cameo in "Beggin' on Your Knees" episode in the T.V. series "Victorious." She also made an appearance in "Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures" before she got the main role and played Grace King's character in "How to Rock."

Aside from TV series, she also introduced herself in movies like "The Bling Ring," "Grown Ups 2," "Before I Fall," "Goosebumps," "Paper Towns," and "Dark Phoenix."

Halston is currently playing the central role on "Prodigal Son" as Ainsley Whitly.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles