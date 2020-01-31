Taylor Swift a Sore Loser? Skipped Grammys 2020 Because of THIS!

Taylor Swift was not in the 2020 Grammy Awards and everyone's asking: did the singer purposely ditched the awards night?

Music insiders reveal that the real reason why the "Love Story" artist was notably absent from this year's awards night was that the Recording Academy could not guarantee that she would win the most coveted award that night: Song of the Year.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Page Six that members of Swift's team came to meet with the show's bigwigs a few days before the actual event. They said that the "Bad Blood" singer would only attend the awarding and give a performance during the show only if she was assured to win a big Grammy that night.

However, Swift's team was told that the people planning the show are not told of the winners. They emphasized that they were not willing to bend the rules to give Swift what she wanted.

"Her team called and wanted the assurance that Swift was going to win the Grammy. And while the demand was not explicitly stated, they were certainly fishing to find out if she was going to be guaranteed a winner," an insider spilled. It was also understood that if she was not going to win, she was not going to the Grammys at all, the insider added.

Another music insider told Page Six that it was already widely known in the industry that the team of Taylor called to ask if she was going to win a Grammy. When they told her that she was not assured that, she decided not to go.

"It isn't uncommon for an artist to want to know," the insider said. "Everyone knows that Taylor is all about winning. She wants to win, win, win."

A spokesperson for Swift was on the record when he denied all allegations. "These statements from numerous unidentified sources are 100% false and ridiculous. She didn't go to the Grammys. That's it."

Taylor lost the coveted "Song of The Year" award to Billie Eilish. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was also nominated for two other awards at the Grammys, including the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Taylor Swift missed this year's Grammys and sources say that it was because she was not assured a win.

Apart from the allegations that Taylor purposely missed the show because she knew she was not going to win, the "Blank Space" artist was also protesting the show after former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan claimed that its general counsel sexually harassed her and that the Grammy votes should be considered rigged.

Ken Ehrlich, the producer of the Grammys, said that they held a spot in the show for Taylor in case she decides to show up and perform. He also revealed to Variety that there were indeed conversations between the people planning the show and the singer's team.

"One of her representatives called and said that she specifically wanted to do the show for me. However, they did not call again to confirm. I'm not in the liberty to reveal why they didn't confirm, but I understand her reasoning," Ehrlich said, seemingly dropping a hint that the "Delicate" singer did not get what she wanted which is why she did not show up that night.

