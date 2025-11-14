Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have responded firmly to a new lawsuit filed by singer Ray J, who alleges the reality TV family was involved in the 2006 leak of their infamous sex tape.

The legal action, filed just weeks after a separate defamation claim, has been called "not intimidating anyone" by the family's lawyer, Alex Spiro, according to the Daily Mail.

"After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too," Spiro said in a statement defending the SKIMS founder and her mother.

Ray J, 44, claims he and Kim, 45, shot the tape consensually in 2003 and later discussed its release, with Kim allegedly insisting that Kris oversee its distribution and commercial exploitation.

In his lawsuit, Ray J also alleges that the Kardashians falsely accused him of sexual assault and extortion after the tape's leak. He claims the family violated a settlement agreement that required him to be paid $6 million and barred public discussion of the tape.

History of Legal Battles

The feud escalated after Ray J publicly claimed he was collaborating with federal authorities to build a RICO case against Kim and JeKrisner. In a viral livestream, he said, "The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'm gonna say a lot of s**t."

He also warned viewers, "Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it."

Kim and Kris, who filed a defamation suit against Ray J last month after he alleged the family was under federal investigation, described his latest claims as baseless.

🚨 NEW COURT FILING In the matter on Kardashian/Jenner v. Ray J



Ray J just responded to Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner’s lawsuit — and he did not hold back.

He hits them with a full general denial, rejecting every last allegation. And then, He drops 10 affirmative defenses that… pic.twitter.com/Mu4MMYO1mX — Document Tingz (@DocumentTingz) November 14, 2025

Their lawsuit states that Ray J "has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs' names and exploit their prominence for personal gain" and that his accusations of a criminal racketeering probe are "blatantly false."

"No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner," the court filing reads, emphasizing that Ray J's public statements were presented as factual rather than opinion and constitute "reckless disregard for the truth."

Ray J's Perspective

In addition to the sex tape allegations, Ray J has revisited his grievances in other interviews and livestreams.

He told Cam Newton in August, according to Media Take Out, "That was probably the worst thing that's ever happened to me, if you look from then to now. It's the worst thing that's ever been put on my name. It's the most disgusting, the most illegal, and the most distasteful when you have a daughter."

Earlier this year, he also mentioned the Kardashians while discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, saying, "If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it," according to coverage by TMZ.