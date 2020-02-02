Pamela Anderson appeared to have found true love with Jon Peters, so much so that they immediately got married after they reunited. However, the spark only lasted for days as they decided to call it quits as quickly as they decided to tie the knot.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela and Jon got married in a private ceremony in California on Jan. 20. However, after just 12 days, they decided to split and re-evaluate their union.

The 52-year-old actress revealed on Saturday that they both need to take some time away from each other to re-evaluate their relationship.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union," Pamela revealed. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

Twelve days were not even enough for them to obtain a valid marriage certificate, and they also failed to do the necessary legalities and steps to make their wedlock formal.

Pamela went on and compared life to love, saying that the first one is a journey and the latter is a process.

"We have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process," Pamela added before thanking everyone for respecting their privacy.

Their marriage -- and split -- became the fifth one for both. Pamela was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and French soccer star Adil Rami.

Meanwhile, Jon also previously spent his life with four women he had failed marriages with: Lesley Ann Warren, Barbra Streisand, Christine Forsyth-Peters (who celebrated Jon and Pamela's wedding by attending the ceremony), and Mindy Peters.

Pamela Celebrates Being Single Again

Peters has not released any statement regarding their breakup yet; however, Pamela already appears to be enjoying her single life again after she posted a photo of herself wearing a low-cut dress.

"There is no rule book that defines how empowered women have to look," she captioned the photo on Twitter. "For someone it might be their resilience, for some it might be their favorite bright red lipstick, for some it might be crushing it at their dream job and for some it might just be existing peacefully."

Anderson added a note that aimed to empower women along with the racy photo of her.



Pamela also shared the same photo on her Instagram page alongside the caption "Love is a risk," which appears to be a direct shot at her Jon.

Though everything she posted seemed to be only referring to her another failed marriage, Pamela previously equated her sex appeal to the way she empowers herself.

During her Us Weekly interview in 2018, Pamela said that her big break in her entire Hollywood career was with Playboy in 1989 since it changed her life.

"As a young girl, Playboy empowered me. It really saved my life," she said. "I felt very trapped inside and needed to free myself."

