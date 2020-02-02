People have seen him as the brusque and brutal Khal Drogo in the pilot season of Game of Thrones. Despite speaking Dothraki and morbidly riding his horse, viewers fell in love with him the minute he went down his guard to his Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke.

Fans also saw him as the mighty Aquaman, a half-human and half-Atlantean who can communicate with marine animals. More people embraced him as he flexes his muscles, swings his scepter, and unleashes the relic's high power to save marine life.

Now, Jason Momoa gives us a glimpse of his soft side and gets a little comfortable in front of the camera for his epic Super Bowl ad.

The 40-year-old actor has been teasing fans with his Rocket Mortgage ad in a series of Instagram posts, and boy it looks interestingly hot.

On the first teaser, Momoa sported a two-layer robe while rehearsing a voice-over spiel using his baritone movie trailer voice. He also used a pink hairbrush as his microphone as he vocalized a bit.

Next, the ripper Momoa could be seen covered in bubbles with classical music playing in the background as he enjoys some time in the bath.

On the third Instagram teaser, things escalated quickly as Jason read some "juicy" adult romance novel while still soaked in the bath. (Whooo, it's getting hotter in hotter, huh?)

Three days before the much-awaited Super Bowl, Jason once again teased his 14.6 million Instagram followers with a clip where he could be seen saying "Momoa" in an effortless seductive way. He also faced the mirror while wait for it... plucking his eyebrows!

The faithful day has finally arrived, and Jason let us see the full Super Bowl ad he has been working on. As it turns out, however, the Rocket Mortgage ad features a skinny Jason Momoa that fans have literally never seen before.

"What does home mean to me?" Jason began as he pulls over the driveway after passing some group of paparazzi on his way home.

"It's my sanctuary. It's the one place where I can let my guard down," he added as he removed his boots in the doorway.

And just when fans thought their eyes would feast on Jason Momoa and all his glory -- stripping down his clothes on the way to the bathtub -- he went on stripping something else instead.

"Where I can just kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin. You know what I'm sayin'?" he said while he removed a part of his arms.

He then proceeded to remove his full abs and be a total opposite of the Momoa that he is.

"That feels pretty darn good," the skinny Jason said.

But wait, there's more! He also removed his all fluffy mane and showed off an almost-bald hair. Cue horror!

It looks like Jason got everyone fooled in his juicy teasers, huh? Watch the 60-second Super Bowl ad below, which was shown during the game's first half.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles