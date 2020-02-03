[WATCH] 6 of The Best and Worst Super Bowl 2020 Commercials

The Super Bowl has become one of the most watched events in the world. With that said, it has also become a tradition for the biggesty brands to get a spot for their advertisements in the event.

Apart from the teams that play, the commericals during the game are also greatly anticipated. The biggest event of the year is also the competitive arena among advertisers.

Because of the massive viewership that the annual Super Bowl brings, it is also one of the most valued marketing opportunities for various brands. Every year, companies try to outshine each other in more ways one could imagine, and this year is no different.

With that said, we rank the top three best and worst commercials in Super Bowl 2020:

The Worst

Facebook's Mystery Launch With Chris Rock

A tech giant has tapped the help of Chris Rock to unveil a mystery. Yet, their revelation has only left the world wondering what could be rocking.

Does it have something to do with a music sharing application or is it exclusive to rocket science level of music? The ad doesn't really help in making that clear..

Avocados from Mexico: Pretty in Green

What could be more exciting than an avocado-themed music box? However, Molly Ringwald holding the music box with a rotating miniature bowl of Guacamole does not really sell.

Sure, the heartwarming music sounds great, but viewers are left confused to what it is really trying to sell. Have you seen that avocado inspired helmet yet? It's all green.

Cheesy Cheetos Gets Creative with MC Hammer

What happens when an artist like MC Hammer gets a moment of epiphany with his heart in one hand and his work in the other? People get no less than a musical genius, but how? The ad does not say so.

The Best

Jeep's Groundhog Day With Bill Murray

Bill Murray with a little furry critter and a little help from Stephen Tobolowsky makes an impressive case of why you should get yourself a Jeep Gladiator. It is Groundhog Day Again!

his time, however, it featured the Jeep as the ultimate vehicle to put your money into.

Kia Has Put Everyone In Tears

Kia has worked closely with Josh Jacobs for their new ad, and they did right by him. The Las Vegas Raiders running back served everyone with the vibes of Friday Night Lights as he looked at his life in retrospect.

Jacobs looked back at his younger self and how he struggled to be someone. It is a touching new ad for Kia.

Genesis

Chrissy Teigen goes all out into acting when she tried to diss a problem on some luxury goodness. When things did not work out as planned, she ditched everything and got a ride with her husband John Legend on the new Genesis SUV. He does this in the condition that people address him as the "sexiest man alive.

Cute and funny!

All these ads and more came out during the Super Bowl 2020. Some of them have left people wondering what's next, while the others were too quick to dismiss that the ad was what they needed at that moment. Which ad is your favorite and which is not?

