Royal Pressure: Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Want Prince Andrew to Talk to FBI

Prince Andrew is once again under a lot of pressure.

The alleged victims of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are asking the Duke of York to talk with the FBI in the U.S. They believe that his close relationship with the billionaire pedophile will open doors to strengthen their case against Epstein.

One With Harry Dunn

Radd Seiger, the spokesperson for the family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, said that they have spoken to Lisa Bloom, the lawyer representing six of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. They believe that there is a common thread between the two cases.

Bloom said that they have found parallels between the two cases that involved everyday teenagers who have fallen victims. She described the details as "eerie."

"Today we stand with the family of Harry Dunn and they stand with us. Both Prince Andrew and Ms. Sacoolas should cooperate with the law to find a resolution to this matter," Bloom said. The lawyer also asked the U.S. government to return Sacoolas to the U.K. to face the courts there so that justice may be served.

Above The Law

Seiger, on the other hand, though it would have been terrible if both Sacoolas and the royal prince were advised to simply wait it out because it will go away on its own.

Sacoolas was charged with dangerous driving that caused Harry Dunn's death. Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State, rejected an extradition request made last month.

The 19-year old was killed when his motorcycle crashed outside a U.S. military base in Northamptonshire in August of last year. Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. intelligence officer based at RAF Croughton, claimed immunity after the crash and fled to America.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, has been accused of being involved in the sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein. His accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia claimed to have sexual relations with the royal on three different occasions, including the first one when she was only 17 -- considered a minor under the U.S. law.

The Duke of York has denied all allegations, saying he does not recall ever meeting Giuffre. He also added that at the time Giuffre alleged they were engaged in sexual activities, he was with his daughter Beatrice.

At the press conference in New York, Bloom urged the royal to answer the questions about Jeffrey Epstein and his own behavior where he can be seen as an equal in the eyes of the law. Seiger admitted that he reached out to Bloom after realizing the common thread between the two cases.

He believes that it is about "the evasion of justice." The spokesperson of the Dunn family added that "no one should be above the law."

People break rules from time to time, but nobody should be able to walk away from it or simply hide. Furthermore, Seiger urged Prince Andrew to come and answer the questions of the FBI. "If you have nothing to hide, then come and meet the victims of Epstein. Help them," he said.

