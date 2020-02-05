Royal Delay? Prince Andrew Causing Princess Beatrice To Postpone Wedding, No Venue Yet!

There is no doubt it has been a dramatic time for the royal family, especially after dealing with Prince Andrew's car-crash interview regarding his connection to billionaire pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

With that said, the Duke of York's controversial interview has also affected his family, particularly Princess Beatrice who is soon going to be married.

Furious Bea?

Princess Beatrice's engagement with Edoardo Mapelli was announced in September 2019. Still, since the ongoing scandal with her dad and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, Bea has yet to finalize her wedding venue.

While the Palace was expected to make an announcement in the last week of January, the princess' wedding has fallen off the royal agenda amid the crisis the family is facing..

According to The Sun, the 31-year-old royal is furious that her wedding announcement is being delayed once again. Despite reports that the wedding will take place on May 29, the Palace is yet to comment and confirm the said schedule.

"The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally, they have something that seems to work - and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead," The Sun's source added.

The insiders also claimed that the couple will indeed wed on May 29.

"The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again," the same source told the publication.

More Than Just One Union

While little attentoon has been given to it, Princess Beatrice's wedding is being deemed as an event that can potentially save the monarchy's reputation.

According to Radar Online, Queen Elizabeth II is urging the royal family to come together and put on a united front at the wedding. As such, she has laid down strict instructions for royal family members to make a special effort.

A source told Radar that aides know that it will be a tough job, but they have to do everything they can as it will not just save the wedding but fix the monarchy's reputation as well.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Her Majesty reportedly offered Buckingham Palace as a reception venue. It is the Queen's offering to boost Prince Beatrice's "morale."

"It was an extraordinary gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine were in 2011," the source said..

Moreover, according to the same Daily Mail source, Princess Beatrice was "delightful" and "very grateful to accept."

This is in contrast to her sister Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

While most of the family can be expected to attend, it is still too soon to tell if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend and if we will see Prince Andrew at the wedding venue.

Princess Bea Irked

The rumors about Princess Beatrice's wedding came after reports that Edo is getting close to his ex-girlfriend, Dara Huang. Edo shares a three-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend.

According to New Idea, Edo reportedly got his hair cut by his ex-girlfriend in the past few months, which "apparently irked Bea."

The Mail on Sunday also said that the princess "isn't so happy" with the fact that Edo and his ex are still on good terms.

The source told the publication that at first, Princess Beatrice was very cool about their relationship, but the Princess of York would have preferred there is a little more distance between the former couple.

