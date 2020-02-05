Rare Fear! Selena Gomez Worried THIS Might Be The End of Her Career

Selena Gomez has not released an album since 2015. Her fans were anticipating the release of a new one this 2020, and the young singer did not disappoint.

Towards the end of last year, Gomez released two new singles: "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." While the first song was all obviously about her relationship with Justin Bieber, the second one was rather upbeat and showed Selena in her usual element.

Ungrounded Fears

A few weeks before her album Rare was released, Selena Gomez got candid. She talked to British magazine "Dazed" and answered questions that were submitted by fellow celebrities and fans.

The questions cover a wide range, including her Latin identity and her favorite karaoke song -- to which she revealed that it was any song by Cardi B.

One fan of hers asked about the scariest thing about releasing a new album after her second album "Revival" was released in 2015. The pop crooner revealed that she was terrified to release another album because she was afraid no one would like it.

Put simply, she thought that it would be the end of her career as a singer.

"I genuinely thought that," Selena shared. "I have worked so hard for this album. It would have come out and flopped. The only question to ask then is where do you go from here?" The singer admitted that she started to doubt herself. She was worried about where she would end up -- "in a spiral, probably."

The "Hands To Myself" singer went on to say that she is quite happy that the album is doing well. She added that she did everything to make the experience as personal as it could get. "I wanted it to be real."

A Rare Offering

Gomez's debuted on top of the US Billboard 200 chart, making it her third album to hit number one in the U.S. market. The "Rare" album also got favorable reviews from both critics and the fans.

Its previously released tracks "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" have now become instant hits. "Vulnerable" is another song in the album that Gomez can closely identify herself with, saying "it's a favorite among the songs in the album."

The "Back To Your" artist also revealed that she heard someone say that "Vulnerable" is the heart of the album, and she considered that a compliment.

"I think it is pretty self-explanatory, but it was me saying that I was willing to give more," Gomez explained. The singer added that in that song, she wanted to ask if the lover was able to handle what she was and what she needed as a woman. She will not tolerate anything less than what she deserved.

Latin Origins

One of the questions that stood out was sent by Latin artist Bad Bunny. The rap superstar asked Selena, "You have a Latin surname because of your father; as a worldwide superstar, do you feel like you represent Latinos even though your songs are all in English?

"One thousand percent," Selena quickly answered. The "Come And Get it" singer admitted that her grandparents came across the border illegally and that if they did not, she would not have been born.

"I have such an appreciation for my last name," Gomez furthered.

The singer added that she has plans of releasing music in Spanish. At the moment, she revels in the success of her third album, which she considers the closest to her heart.

