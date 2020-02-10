It's Time! Kate Middleton, Prince William Preparing Prince George, Princess Charlotte For Future Roles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a picture of what every royal couple should be. They look good together and work even better as parents despite their busy schedules as senior members of the royal family.

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to expose their two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to more royal activities.

While Kate Middleton and Prince William want to keep a part of their life in privacy, they wish to step into the spotlight as a family with their three kids tagging along. Fans from all over the world would be thrilled to see the three kids -- including the youngest Prince Louis -- out and about in 2020.

More Exposure

The parents of three kids are gearing up for more media exposure as a family this year. An insider told Closer Weekly that Kate and William will be seen in public more with their two eldest kids tagging along

"They aren't going to be parading the children around like accessories or anything like that, but don't see any harm in them making a few appearances a year during the school holidays, at charity events which they see as a good fit," the source said.

It should not come as a surprise if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would want to have their children around attending various royal functions. Not only will it be nice exposure for the kids, but it will also help them get used to the life that awaits them when they get older.

"Kate and William have talked to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte about their roles in the future," the source revealed. The couple made sure it was presented in a child-like manner to help them understand without feeling any bit overwhelmed.

The Royal Duty

"George knows that there is something special about him," the insider added. The young prince will someday become the King of England and as early as now, his parents make sure that he understands what it means to be king.

The young prince is quite open to that possibility, too.

"Prince William talks to George about what it means to be royal," a source told Ud Weekly."The source added that the Duke of Cambridge does all the talking in a simple manner because he does not want his son to feel all too overwhelmed at a young age.

The little royal is currently third in line to the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, and his father Prince William.

Making Time

As much as Kate and William want to spend time with their kids, the royal couple has to attend to an overwhelming number of royal duties. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping back from royal duties, the Cambridges had to cover more royal duties and functions.

Although they do not get to spend as much time with their children as they want, Kate and William always make sure that the children get what they need.

Perhaps, the plan to expose their two older kids to more royal functions is not only to prepare them for the future. It may also be an opportunity for the royal couple to be with their kids as often as they could.

What is the future like for these young royals? Everyone is waiting to see.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles