Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Snub Each Other at Pre-Oscars Party: So Awkward?

Unexpectedly running into one of your exes after a bad breakup could really be awkward. How could you possibly greet and exchange pleasantries with someone who was once a part of your world? Someone you woke up in the morning and shared your dreams and someone who suddenly became a total stranger overnight.

Things could get a little more awkward if the exes are actually in the middle of a divorce battle to put an end to their relationship. It is not only uncomfortable for the ex-lovers, but also the people around them who can feel the tension in the air.

Is this the same thing that happened when ex-lovers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth breathed the same air when they attended the pre-Oscars party organized by William Morris Endeavor (WME) in Beverly Hills?

According to reports, the ex-husband and wife were in the same Oscars bash and was even photographed separately. The 27-year-old Miley was seen wearing a white tank top, while the 30-year-old Liam opted an all-black ensemble.

"The Mother's Daughter" signer reportedly came to the party with her parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

A source told People that while Liam and Miley are sharing the same roof with the rest of the party guests, the ex-couple did not get a chance to interact with one another.

The insider said that there was no bad blood in the air, as the exes did not even felt each other's presence in the party.

"It wasn't a big deal, and they didn't even speak. The party was packed, and it wasn't awkward for Miley that Liam was there," the source said.

"She was with her parents and friends. Liam is her past and Miley is focused on the future. She had great years with Liam and has no regrets"

The source added that while Miley felt that she and Liam were "all meant to be," she has now fully moved on and very happy while focusing on her newfound love with a new boo, Cody Simpson.

After the party, Miley went straight to a Tom Ford fashion show with her brother, Tracy. She was spotted sitting next to Lil Nas X, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet on the runway's front row.

Coincidentally, Miley and Liam's Oscar's party attendance happened a week before finalizing their divorce.

Based on the documents obtained by People, the "Hannah Montana" star and "Most Dangerous Game" actor will officially get back their single status on the 22nd of February.

The document cited that Liam and Miley's split was due to some "irreconcilable differences."

The ex-couple could be considered as one of Hollywood's most loved pair. They tied the knot back in December 2018, but Liam filled a divorce in less than a year after their marriage.

Both of them now have their own relationships, Miley with Australian singer Cody Simpson, while Liam also confirmed his relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles