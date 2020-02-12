Niall Horan Reveals Truth Between Him And Selena Gomez: Are They Dating?

Fans have been pushing Niall Horan and Selena Gomez to date each other. After months of shipping the two stars, the former One Direction member finally revealed their real score.

Niall's relationship status has been one of the most asked questions whenever he appears in an interview. This time, after so many times of trying to clarify everything, the 26-year-old former X-factor contestant shed some light on his romance rumors with Selena.

During his guesting on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer expressed how sick and tired he is to hear another query about him and Selena.

The program host, Kyle Sandilands, became the very first person to hear the truth behind those gossips.

"Here we go again," Niall said. "This petition I feel like has been going on for I think eight years. Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates."

After setting the record straight, he recalled how he got to read a "stupid" article about his relationship with Selena again. Niall also reminisced how the photograph of Selena entering his home in Los Angeles with groceries in her hand fueled the romance rumors more.

Horan made it clear again that during that time in October 2019, it was not only the 27-year-old "Lose You To Love Me" singer who visited him. According to Niall, around 15 more people arrived before her for their barbecue party.

Despite his attempts in the past to tell everyone that they are just friends, his gestures made it seemed like something was really going on between them.

Just a Friendly Gesture?

In October 2019, the same month Selena visited him, Niall posted a sweet shoutout for Gomez on his Instagram. As usual, it made their fans go frenzy over them once again. stories

Niall shared a photo of him posing in front of a massive Selena poster alongside the caption, "Hello there, Sel."

Aside from that moment, their fans went crazy over them again after Niall appeared in an interview on The Social a day after his Instagram post stormed the internet.

During his appearance, Horan talked about how he first saw Gomez on "Barney" and how she left an impression on him.

"She looked cute, and she's an absolute sweetheart, too. And she's a really good friend right now," Niall shared.

Months later, on December 2019, he confirmed that he was single to shoo away all the shippings and petitions their fans made.

However, fans did not stop in pursui of makeing the two fall for each other. They even pleaded Niall and Selena to "get married" after he acknowledged and praised her new music.

Niall also shared how he loved her single, "Lose You To Love Me" (though it became too controversial after Selena confessed that it was a song for and about Justin Bieber), as well as her recent album, "Rare."

The "Siall" relationship rumors began in 2015 when fans spotted Niall and Selena cozying up at Jenna Dewan's birthday party.

