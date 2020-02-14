'Aladdin 2' Is Officially Happening -- But There's a Catch!

"Aladdin" will have more red carpet rides to a whole new world. This is after Disney announced that the film will be getting a sequel soon.

Following the 2019 live-action film which was based on the 1992 animated classic, the live-action "Aladdin" flick will continue.

Who Will Be the People Behind the Camera?

A source told Variety on Wednesday that the sequel is already in early development, with writers John Gatins and Andrew Berloff returning to pen the next storyline.

After spending six months of figuring out what path they should take, the producers finally found their direction to provide another story for the hungry audiences.

Aside from Gatins and Berloff, the original producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are also back to produce the upcoming film, with Ryan Halprin as the Executive Producer.

The executives are hoping to invite the original cast (Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott) back. However, they cannot guarantee the plans nor offer them the roles yet until the script is finally ready.

Though the new release has already been confirmed, the report provided by Variety did not have a specific information about the plot. Moreover, they said that it will be a theatrical release, not a title for Disney Plus.

In addition, ​Guy Ritchie is also set to return to the director's chair for the sequel.

Where Will They Base the New Film?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has started meeting with the writers since last summer to begin generating ideas for the sequel.

Despite being the next live-action film, they clarified that it will not be based on the previous direct-to-video sequels, "Return of Jafar" and "Aladdin and the King of Thieves."

However, although Disney did not release a statement about their plans, it became clear to the fans that they would still connect it to the other stories from "One Thousand and One Nights."

The said collection of Middle Eastern folk tales included the stories of "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves" and "Sinbad the Sailor."

Whatever the plot would be, the goal is clear for the film: they need to surpass the first movie's $355 million domestic sales and and $1.05 billion global box office sales.

Aladdin Remake Feels Unfinished?

As Disney plans to move forward to release a better film, fans also want them to do better in terms of CGI.

In May 2019, the cast of Disney's "Aladdin" defended Will Smith and his version of "Genie" after the actor received criticisms for his alleged "below the standard" performance.

The negative reviews came after the first trailer of the 2019 film was released. Fans said that they were left unimpressed with Will's interpretation of the iconic and well-known animated character.

In an interview with Yahoo, Mena and Naomi Scott blamed the unfinished visual effects for the flop.

"I expected that he would do a good job. But he really takes this to another level," the "Aladdin" actor said. "He builds on what Robin did in the original in the sense that he's just authentically the Will Smith that we all know and love, all those different parts of Will that you like. He really combines that in this, and it's terrific."

Because of the previous criticisms Will received, the stars hoped for the team behind the camera to be more responsible with their works next time.

