Justin Bieber Makes HUGE Promises to Billie Eilish Amid Skyrocketing Fame

Justin Bieber sees himself in Billie Eilish. He knows how hard it is to have that kind of fame at such a young age, all while "not knowing where to turn."

With that said, Biebs is ready to help Eilish and guide her through her journey.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music Beats 1, Bieber spoke of his intense desire to protect the 18-year-old singer-songwriter from the same pressures that he says almost killed him.

"Let her do her thing, and if she needs me, I'm going to be here for her. But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters," Bieber said with teary eyes.

"Yeah, so yeah, I want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."

And if Billie ever needs him, Bieber said he is "just a call away."

Billie Responds!

Last year, the "Yummy" singer wrote a thoughtful social media post about the unexplainable effects of child stardom, saying that it has its ups and downs, and his experience should serve as a cautionary tale to others.

"I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become," Justin wrote.

Billie Eilish is a massive fan of Justin Bieber. The two even collaborated following Eilish's meteoric rise.

The "Bad Guy" singer, who recently made history at the Grammy Awards by becoming the youngest person ever to win the four major awards, posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a Justin Bieber shirt while showing off her room at that time decked out in Bieber posters.

Billie appreciates the sentiment and shared it on her Instagram with the caption, "stream changes."

The former YouTube sensation responded to Eilish's post with the comment, "love you!"

Other celebrities also commented on the post.

Jameela Jamil said, "Purest content on the internet," while supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, "REALNESS," together with three heart emojis.

Justin's Journey

During his interview with Lowe, Bieber also spoke about his past self-destructive behavior saying, "It was dark. I don't know if I'd be alive, for sure." However, he noted he was able to overcome the struggles because of his relationship with God.

Bieber believes that God has already loved him for who he is before he even did anything to earn and deserve it.

Moreover, when asked when he knew his now-wife Hailey Baldwin is the one, Bieber revealed that he saw her at an event and "something just clicked."

"I just seen something so special. I just was like, 'I want that,'" Bieber expressed.

Justin Bieber admitted that he is happy with his marriage to the model and is "really honored to be her husband." According to the singer, her supermodel wife supports her through so much, and he wants to continue building and making music that is going to reflect his marriage with Baldwin.

Of course, starting a family is something he looks forward to but "in due time."

"I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

