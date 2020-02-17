Lizzo Is Tired Of Double Standards Women Are Subjected To

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Lizzo has made a name for herself in the entertainment scene as a multi-talented artist and also for being outspoken about women empowerment.

In her recent interview with Brazil's TV Folha, she addressed how men criticize women based on their physical imperfections while failing to see their shortcomings.

"I think that women are always going to be criticized for existing in their bodies and I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual...you know what I mean? [Just to] exist."

Double Standards

The body positivity activist also points out that having "unconventional beauty" is not the main problem but rather the "double standards" on women.

"Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women. And they all look completely different, they don't all look the same, and they all had to deal with the same kind of marginalization and misogyny."

Lizzo is not an amateur and knows how to defend herself when being attacked over her weight. The singer took to social media and slams political analyst and social commentator, Boyce Watkins.

Watkins posted via Twitter, "#Lizzo is popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are."

The 31-year-old singer and rapper then replied "I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love."

She also added, "The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here's the attention you ordered."

Overcoming Insecurities

It was not long ago when Lizzo shared how she overcame her insecurities. During her interview with British Vogue, she admits that she feels like an outsider for not fitting into standards and that the negative and stereotypical images shown by the media affect her as a child.

"I would watch things on television and look at magazines and I would not see myself," she said. "When you don't see yourself, you think something is wrong with you."

Not An Overnight Success

She turned her insecurities into strengths and now, she is Time Magazine's 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

The "Juice" songstress credits her rise to fame not only because of her talent but also from the hard work she put in the craft.

After a decade of hustling, 2019 was her year. The anti-commitment hit song "Truth Hurts" spent seven non-consecutive weeks in Billboard Hot 100 and debuted covers of different magazines such as Rolling Stone, Elle, and many more. She also won three Grammy awards for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles