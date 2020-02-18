Who Is Kealia Ohai? 5 Things You Don't Know About JJ Watt's Soccer Star Wife

Public service announcement to all single ladies: Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is now officially off the market! It is after he finally tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend, Kealia Ohai.

Over the weekend, the football star married his Chicago Red Stars forward girlfriend in a secret and exclusive wedding in the Bahamas. According to People, the Watt-Ohai nuptial happened last Saturday at a four-season resort in the Bahamas called The Ocean Club.

JJ and Kealia made their wedding known to the public by posting a series of photos from their union, which they both described as the best day of their lives.

For nearly three years, the couple kept their relationship in private. The ex-Houston Dash player first admitted dating Watt in October 2016. Fast forward to May of 2019, JJ and Kealia got engaged in Mexico.

Aside from being the new Mrs. Watt, the 27-year-old Kealia is known for playing for Houston Dash for almost five years. She is a total boss babe in the field, which made her earn a huge social media following with 65,800 Twitter followers and 339,000 Instagram followers.

But apart from being JJ Watt's wife, a soccer player, and a social media influencer, Kealia is also full of character. Below are some of the things you probably did not know about this soccer babe.

Kealia is a Utah-native

The 28-year-old was born on the 31st of January, 1992. While her father is purely Hawaiian, she was born and raised in Draper City in Utah.

Kealia is pronounced as Kay-LEE-uh

She was named after Kealia Beach in Kauai, one of her father's favorite places in Hawaii.

"It was embarrassing as a little kid because no one, especially my teachers, could say my name correctly, but I've grown to love it," Kealia said during her interview with the U.S. Women's National Team.

"Nowadays, if someone struggles, I just skip the awkwardness and say, 'just call me K,'" she added.

Kealia is legally half-blind

The vision on her right eye is very poor that she could not see without using a contact lens or any corrective lens. While it is normal to have a different vision in both eyes, having a legally-blind half-eye is an extreme case.

Despite that, however, Kealia still manages to be on top of her game.

Kealia got an equally talented sister

She is not the only one who excels in the family. Her sister Megan is the first one to make a mark in the women's soccer world. She is a member of the youth national team and played for the University of Southern California.

Kealia studied and played for North Carolina

Instead of following her sister's footsteps in playing for USC, Kealia decided to write her destiny and took up journalism and mass communications major at the University of North Carolina.

She eventually became a part of the North Carolina Tar Heels, where she played her collegiate entire career. During her time on the team, they manage to become NCAA National Champions.

READ MORE: Royal Trauma: Kate Middleton Reveals Being 'Terrified' After Important Moment

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles